25 Quirky, Cozy, and Canadian Christmas Gifts Under $20

Need to find a thoughtful gift without spending more than $20?
Challenge accepted. Like the idea of gifting something from a Canadian shop? Even better.
Whether you have a pre-set secret Santa limit, are looking for affordable stocking stuffers, or just want to keep that Christmas spending under control, we got you. We scoured the web, our favourite stores, and holiday gift guides to find you the country's coolest Christmas gifts $20 and under.
1. Mustache Viscose Blend Bow Tie
Costs: $20
Available at: Le Chateau
2. Snowflake Bottle Lantern
Costs: $18
Available at: Simons
3. Crystal Statement Bracelet
Costs: $18
Available at: Joe Fresh
4. Buffalo Check Tea Towel
Costs: $15
Available at: Roots
5. Caramel Shortbread Collectible Jar
Costs: $20
Available at: Davids Tea
6. Hudson's Bay Company "The Stripes" Mittens
Costs: $20
Available at: The Bay
7. The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition) by Margaret Atwood
Costs: $11.45 online
Available at: Indigo
8. Light Blue Ice Cream Infinity Scarf
Costs: $19.85
Available at: Etsy
9. Soft Pile Slippers
Costs: $14.99
Available at: H&M
10. Plant Eater Stamped Fork
Costs: $19.80
Available at: Etsy
11. Stemless Wine Glass — You Had Me At Merlot
Costs: $18
Available at: Indigo
12. PomPom Knit Hat
Costs: $14
Available at: Joe Fresh
13. 2017 Canada 150 5-Coin Collection
Costs: $19.95
Available at: Mint.ca
14. Polka Dot Pocket Square
Costs: $20
Available at: Simons
15. Maple Syrup Retro Tin Candle
Costs: $15
Available at: Drake General Store
16. Fair Isle Knit Beanie
Costs: $18
17. Quo Mini Manicure Kit
Costs: $18
Available at: Shoppers Drug Mart
18. Melissa Cabin Sock 2 Pack
Costs: $18.50
Available at: Roots
19. But First Coffee Kitchen Print
Costs: $16
Available at: Etsy
20. Book Of Longing by Leonard Cohen
Costs: $19.27 online
Available at: Indigo
21. Kittens Lunch Bags Set of 2
Costs: $15
Available at: Simons
22. Hudson's Bay Company 6-6s Plus Baywatch Phone Case
Costs: $15
Available at: The Bay
23. Sunday Best Mugatu Headband
Costs: $18
Available at: Aritzia
24. Chocolate Survival Kit
Costs: $15
Available at: Purdys Chocolatier
25. Sleigh Ride: Men's Crew Socks
Costs: $12
Available at: Yo Sox
