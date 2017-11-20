25 Quirky, Cozy, and Canadian Christmas Gifts Under $20

Need to find a thoughtful gift without spending more than $20?

Challenge accepted. Like the idea of gifting something from a Canadian shop? Even better.

Whether you have a pre-set secret Santa limit, are looking for affordable stocking stuffers, or just want to keep that Christmas spending under control, we got you. We scoured the web, our favourite stores, and holiday gift guides to find you the country's coolest Christmas gifts $20 and under.

1. Mustache Viscose Blend Bow Tie

Costs: $20

Available at: Le Chateau

2. Snowflake Bottle Lantern

Costs: $18

Available at: Simons

3. Crystal Statement Bracelet

Costs: $18

Available at: Joe Fresh

4. Buffalo Check Tea Towel

Costs: $15

Available at: Roots

5. Caramel Shortbread Collectible Jar

Costs: $20

Available at: Davids Tea

6. Hudson's Bay Company "The Stripes" Mittens

Costs: $20

Available at: The Bay

7. The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition) by Margaret Atwood

Costs: $11.45 online

Available at: Indigo

8. Light Blue Ice Cream Infinity Scarf

Costs: $19.85

Available at: Etsy

9. Soft Pile Slippers

Costs: $14.99

Available at: H&M

10. Plant Eater Stamped Fork

Costs: $19.80

Available at: Etsy

11. Stemless Wine Glass — You Had Me At Merlot

Costs: $18

Available at: Indigo

12. PomPom Knit Hat

Costs: $14

Available at: Joe Fresh

13. 2017 Canada 150 5-Coin Collection

Costs: $19.95

Available at: Mint.ca

14. Polka Dot Pocket Square

Costs: $20

Available at: Simons

15. Maple Syrup Retro Tin Candle

Costs: $15

Available at: Drake General Store

16. Fair Isle Knit Beanie

Costs: $18

Available at: Le Chateau

17. Quo Mini Manicure Kit

Costs: $18

Available at: Shoppers Drug Mart

18. Melissa Cabin Sock 2 Pack

Costs: $18.50

Available at: Roots

19. But First Coffee Kitchen Print

Costs: $16

Available at: Etsy

20. Book Of Longing by Leonard Cohen

Costs: $19.27 online

Available at: Indigo

21. Kittens Lunch Bags Set of 2

Costs: $15

Available at: Simons

22. Hudson's Bay Company 6-6s Plus Baywatch Phone Case

Costs: $15

Available at: The Bay

23. Sunday Best Mugatu Headband

Costs: $18

Available at: Aritzia

24. Chocolate Survival Kit

Costs: $15

Available at: Purdys Chocolatier

25. Sleigh Ride: Men's Crew Socks

Costs: $12

Available at: Yo Sox

