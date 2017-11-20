All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    25 Quirky, Cozy, and Canadian Christmas Gifts Under $20

    Turns out you can buy a lot of cool stuff with just 10 toonies.

    11/20/2017 16:36 EST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Need to find a thoughtful gift without spending more than $20?

    Challenge accepted. Like the idea of gifting something from a Canadian shop? Even better.

    Whether you have a pre-set secret Santa limit, are looking for affordable stocking stuffers, or just want to keep that Christmas spending under control, we got you. We scoured the web, our favourite stores, and holiday gift guides to find you the country's coolest Christmas gifts $20 and under.

    1. Mustache Viscose Blend Bow Tie

    Le Chateau

    Costs: $20

    Available at: Le Chateau

    2. Snowflake Bottle Lantern

    Simons

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Simons

    3. Crystal Statement Bracelet

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Joe Fresh

    4. Buffalo Check Tea Towel

    Roots

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Roots

    5. Caramel Shortbread Collectible Jar

    Davids Tea

    Costs: $20

    Available at: Davids Tea

    6. Hudson's Bay Company "The Stripes" Mittens

    The Bay

    Costs: $20

    Available at: The Bay

    7. The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition) by Margaret Atwood

    Chapters/Indigo

    Costs: $11.45 online

    Available at: Indigo

    8. Light Blue Ice Cream Infinity Scarf

    Etsy/Toxic Love

    Costs: $19.85

    Available at: Etsy

    9. Soft Pile Slippers

    H&M

    Costs: $14.99

    Available at: H&M

    10. Plant Eater Stamped Fork

    Etsy/And Then Again Designs

    Costs: $19.80

    Available at: Etsy

    11. Stemless Wine Glass — You Had Me At Merlot

    Chapters/Indigo

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Indigo

    12. PomPom Knit Hat

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $14

    Available at: Joe Fresh

    13. 2017 Canada 150 5-Coin Collection

    Royal Canadian Mint

    Costs: $19.95

    Available at: Mint.ca

    14. Polka Dot Pocket Square

    Simons

    Costs: $20

    Available at: Simons

    15. Maple Syrup Retro Tin Candle

    Drake General Store

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Drake General Store

    16. Fair Isle Knit Beanie

    Le Chateau

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Le Chateau

    17. Quo Mini Manicure Kit

    Shoppers Drug Mart

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Shoppers Drug Mart

    18. Melissa Cabin Sock 2 Pack

    Roots

    Costs: $18.50

    Available at: Roots

    19. But First Coffee Kitchen Print

    Etsy/Brick and Bone Prints

    Costs: $16

    Available at: Etsy

    20. Book Of Longing by Leonard Cohen

    Chapters/Indigo

    Costs: $19.27 online

    Available at: Indigo

    21. Kittens Lunch Bags Set of 2

    Simons

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Simons

    22. Hudson's Bay Company 6-6s Plus Baywatch Phone Case

    Hudson's Bay Company

    Costs: $15

    Available at: The Bay

    23. Sunday Best Mugatu Headband

    Aritzia

    Costs: $18

    Available at: Aritzia

    24. Chocolate Survival Kit

    Purdys Chocolatier

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Purdys Chocolatier

    25. Sleigh Ride: Men's Crew Socks

    Yo Sox

    Costs: $12

    Available at: Yo Sox

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:christmas gift ideasChristmas giftschristmas gifts under $20gifts under $20Livingsecret santa gift ideas