Kelly Clarkson's daughter River Rose might only be three years old, but at the 2017 American Music Awards, she proved she already has star power.

Decked out in a floral black-and-pink dress and glittery shoes, River walked the red carpet on Sunday night alongside her mama and 16-year-old stepsister Savannah. From the photos, it's clear the tiny tot takes after her famous mom, as the two share very similar smiles and facial features.

Kelly Clarkson, her stepdaughter Savannah, and her daughter River Rose walk the 2017 AMAs red carpet.

"It's a girls' night," Clarkson told E! News before the awards show. "They look beautiful. They're colour-coordinated... They're beautiful, and they love this kind of stuff — more than their mom!"

Clarkson opened the AMAs with Pink and performed a cover of R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts" in honour of those affected by recent tragedies in the U.S., such as the hurricanes and mass shootings. Later in the evening, she took to the stage again to perform her 2003 hit "Miss Independent" and her latest single "Love So Soft."

A night I will never forget. @pink #trulyanhonor #AMAs2017 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

While the 35-year-old pop star wowed the crowd with her vocals, it was her daughter who stole the show behind the scenes. River had some adorable interactions with her famous friends, including Pink, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Pink meets Kelly Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, at the 2017 AMAs.

Ok so at the #AMAs this happened, my favorite actress Nicole Kidman, sitting very close, almost right next to my ultimate idol/favorite person ever @kelly_clarkson 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HeDiSgC0vn — Odch (@JCOdch) November 20, 2017

Naturally, Twitter couldn't help but gush over Clarkson's adorable girl.

Kelly Clarkson chilling with Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, & her daughter in the front row is already my favorite part of the night. #AMAs — Maggie Williford (@WillifordMaggie) November 20, 2017

Okay Kelly Clarkson's daughter is adorable 😍 #AMAs — Melody 👩🏼‍🏫 (@teacherswift7) November 20, 2017

And OMG to @kelly_clarkson's daughter. AH! SO CUTE! Her baby is giving me life right now! #AMAs — Michelle Lewis (@Michelle_Radio) November 20, 2017

Clarkson is a mom of four. She has two kids — River, 3, and Remington, 1 — with her husband Brandon Blackstock, and two stepchildren — Savannah, 16, and Seth, 11 — who Blackstock had during his previous marriage.

The singer is no stranger to sharing special family moments on social media. Last year, Clarkson shared sweet photos of her family celebrating Seth's birthday at Disney World, as well as a heartwarming photo of all four of her kids following the birth of her youngest boy, Remington.

Okay last pic! Promise 😉#andthentherewerefour #familyband The von Trapps ain't got nothin' on us ha! A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 26, 2016 at 9:27am PDT

Also on HuffPost: