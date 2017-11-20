CANBERRA — The most iconic Australian band in history is in the news at the moment for the saddest of reasons as fans say farewell to AC/DC guitarist, songwriter and founder Malcolm Young.

The 64-year-old has died in Sydney after a period of ill health and as part of paying tribute, the best and loudest of loud AC/DC tracks are being belted out.

The death of Young is big deal.

Australia totally smashing the Malcolm Young tributes this morning pic.twitter.com/WMs4Qg3cYP November 19, 2017

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull seemingly got caught out on Monday morning while being interviewed on a radio station known to have AC/DC as a staple, Triple M Brisbane. After extensively chatting about same-sex marriage, Turnbull was asked his favourite AC/DC song.

The response was, "Ahhhhhhh.... ", before he turned to the hosts, asking them their fave AC/DC song.

"'Long Way To The Top' for me" was returned, but while the PM acknowledged it as a goodie, he still struggled.

"Run through a few more," Turnbull sought, to laughs in the studio.

"Barbie Girl," was "helpfully" suggested.

Very helpful.

Imagine going onto Triple M BRISBANE without a working knowledge of at least ONE acca dacca tune https://t.co/nsjQ0LaJpj — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) November 19, 2017

Turnbull then turned to an old favourite. "I tell you, my favourite song from that era is the Mentals, "If You Leave Me (Can I Come Too?)"

"I am very romantic and that is the old romantic in me."

Romantic maybe, but certainly not with the other Malcolm on guitar.