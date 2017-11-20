Author Michael Redhill celebrates winning the 2017 Giller Prize for his novel "Bellevue Square" in Toronto on Monday.

Toronto author Michael Redhill has won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel "Bellevue Square."

The thriller, about a woman on the hunt for her doppelganger, was praised by jury members for its "complex literary wonders."

He beat out titles by Eden Robinson, Rachel Cusk, Ed O'Loughlin and Michelle Winters.

The Giller Prize was established in 1994 by businessman Jack Rabinovitch in honour of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Rabinovitch died in August at age 87.

This year's jury read 112 books submitted by 73 publisher imprints from across the country.

The jury included Andre Alexis, Anita Rau Badami, Lynn Coady and Richard Beard.

Last year's winner was Madeleine Thien for "Do Not Say We Have Nothing."

More to come.

Previously On HuffPost: