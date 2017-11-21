Ashley Graham has never been shy about calling out ridiculous beauty standards in the fashion industry, which is why she had no qualms about throwing shade at Victoria's Secret for their lack of curvy models on the runway.

After the taping of the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai this week, Graham took a jab at the lingerie brand, who failed to include diverse body types in their show, yet again.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old shared an image of herself in lingerie walking down the 2016 Addition Elle runway, with angel wings photoshopped behind her.

"Got my wings! .. my #AdditionElle wings!" the plus-size model cheekily wrote.

Graham's body-positive statement is clear, especially considering Victoria's Secret Angels are typically tall and thin, such as models Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The brand is no stranger to controversy and has received plenty of backlash in the past for not being inclusive and for perpetuating unrealistic body images for women.

Teen Vogue writer Jessica Andrews perfectly summed up the brand's problem when she wrote in 2015, "Victoria's Secret's marketing plan hinges on fantasy — the idea of promoting images women aspire to but can't attain."

Besides the brand's runway show, its past campaigns have demonstrated their ongoing problem with body diversity. In their 2014 "The Perfect Body" campaign, for instance, their ad showed a lineup of 10 women with the exact same tall, slender figure and busty top. Although the ad's tagline was a play on the name of one their bras, it clearly suggested that the women pictured had the "perfect" body type, Adweek reports.

As a result, the brand was so heavily criticized that a U.K. petition called for Victoria's Secret to apologize for its "damaging message."

"This marketing campaign is harmful," the petition read. "It fails to celebrate the amazing diversity of women's bodies by choosing to call only one body type 'perfect.'"

While Victoria's Secret has not revealed any plans to be more body diverse in its campaigns or runways, it's clear that it needs to change.

In response to Graham's Instagram post, a number of fans applauded her body-positive message and asked Victoria's Secret to do better.

"You are so beautiful and amazing thank you for standing up for all us thick girls," one wrote.

Another commented, "I'm getting fed up with not seeing curvy girls on their runway. @victoriassecret listen to what women are asking for, or at least, think how much $ you could profit if you bring in 'plus sizes.' Or do you intentionally want to keep curvy women out of your stores?"

Graham is clearly working to change today's narrow and harmful beauty ideals and we can't help but love her for it.

In addition to Victoria's Secret, the model has also called out Fenty for not using curvy models in its New York Fashion Week show. It's safe to say that Graham is a body-positive vigilante.