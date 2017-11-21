11 Unexpected Black Friday Sale Items That Are So Worth It

We all know that Black Friday is a great time to stock up on flat screen TVs and computers, but how many of those does a person really need, anyway?

Sometimes, the best deals are where you least expect them. So whether you're in the market for something different, can't face the idea of lining up for this year's trendy tech toy, or just love a good deal, this list of unexpected Black Friday sales should get you in a shopping mood.

1. Vacations

Most online travel companies such as Red Tag, Sell Off Vacations, Signature Vacations, Trafalgar, Contiki, and Busabout are offering Black Friday discounts, some of them up to 40 per cent (or more) off the price of a beach getaway. Save up to 50 per cent on a Caribbean vacation or get $750 off per couple for a South American tour (deal from Nov. 22 to 27) — all of which seem like a good way to escape this year's stormy, long winter.

2. Pet Supplies

Stock up on dog food and cat litter! Major pet supply retailers such as PetSmart and PetMax are offering huge savings on pretty much anything you could ever need for your furry friends. Amazon has deals on everything from biscuits and cat carriers to grooming scissors. At 40 bucks off, now's the time to finally get Fluffy her cat tree.

3. Mattresses

Can you really put a price on a good night's sleep? Yes, and it's usually pretty pricey. But fear not — The Brick, Linen Chest, The Bay (in stores only) and Endy are all offering great deals on mattresses for Black Friday. You can get 60 per cent off a Sealy Posturepedic or finally upgrade to a king-sized mattress for just $1,000, all of which should help you have sweet dreams.

4. Christmas Cards And Photo Prints

If you can get yourself organized this early (quick, break out the festive plaid and grab a camera!), now is the time to order those adorable photo Christmas cards you mean to send out every year. Shutterfly is offering up to 50 per cent off, and Vistaprint has up to 60 per cent off site wide. The sales also apply to photo books, photo calendars... if you can slap a photo on it, you're probably going to get a deal.

5. Baby Travel Systems

Got a baby on the way or a growing toddler that needs a seat upgrade? You can probably find a great deal on travel systems and car seats this week. Babies R Us, Snuggle Bugz and Best Buy all have sales that could save you around $200. That'll buy you a lot of diapers.

6. Cars

If you're in the market for a new vehicle, there are colossal savings to be had. You could save thousands of dollars on hundreds of new cars this November, especially 2017 models, according to Consumer Reports.

7. Beauty Items

Now's the time to treat yourself to some cosmetics and beauty items. Sephora, The Bay, and Aveda all have great deals. And Shoppers Drug Mart's Beauty Boutique is offering 20 times the optimum points (which is basically savings for later).

8. Tea

Who would have thought? But while your friends are all lining up in the snow for big screen TVs, you'll be staying cozy and warm as you sip your savings. Davids Tea has a Black Friday sale, and Teavana is offering a buy one get one free sale.

9. Holiday Décor

If you haven't already decorated (no judgment if you have), Black Friday sales are a great time to stock up on Christmas paraphernalia. Canadian Tire has amazing deals on Christmas trees (some are half price), lights, extension cords, and ornaments. And The Bay has 60 per cent off trees over six feet and 50 per cent off ornaments.

10. Travel

Got somewhere to be or just looking for an excuse to travel? WestJet, Air Canada, Porter Airlines and Via Rail all have Black Friday seat sales. Fly from Ottawa to Calgary for $229 to get your ski on or from Vancouver to London for $284 to museum and pub hop. Or take a once-in-a-lifetime trip from Toronto to Vancouver aboard the legendary "Canadian" train for just $339.

11. Luggage

You're going to need it after booking all those vacations and train rides. Bed Bath & Beyond, The Bay, and Best Buy have fantastic deals on good quality luggage this week. You could nab up to 70 per cent off a Samsonite luggage set, which is a pretty good excuse to book that vacation, now that we think about it...

Also on HuffPost: