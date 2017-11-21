Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who has been referred to as "Climate Barbie" by media and a fellow MP, received a barbie doll in the mail on Monday.

It's not every day a woman gets to donate a sexist insult to charity.

Normally, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna speaks up or tweets when she's called "Climate Barbie." On Monday, when someone actually sent her a doll, she said she'd donate it to a Christmas toy drive.

"Someone mailed this to my office," McKenna wrote on Twitter. "How hilarious."

Someone mailed this to my office. How hilarious. I'm going to assume you meant to send this to a Christmas toy drive. Happy to do that on your behalf! pic.twitter.com/ykX30lvdBh November 20, 2017

A supporter replied that she'd also donate a Barbie to a holiday toy drive — a mermaid Barbie, "because she also knows climate change is real."

.@cathmckenna Bravo! In solidarity I am going to donate a Mermaid Barbie to my local toy drive because she also knows climate change is real. #ToyDriveBarbies https://t.co/0PIPfvhVhI — Nancy Y. (@nancyyze) November 21, 2017

Others chimed in to show support for McKenna and congratulate her on her response, including Conservative MP Michelle Rempel.

Fwiw, I kind of dig her outfit. I'm tempted to offer you a trade for one of my old ones. ;) In all seriousness, sorry you have to get this stuff, Catherine. — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) November 21, 2017

When they go low, we go high. Bravo — Sarah Loewen (@sarahloewen) November 21, 2017

Excellent response to a childish move. :) — Kelly F (@_kellylee_) November 21, 2017

The "Climate Barbie" jab reportedly comes from controversial far-right site The Rebel.

Earlier this month, McKenna called out a Rebel reporter at a press conference and asked if he'd commit to stop using the name.

"The reason I'm asking you not to do this is because I have two daughters," McKenna said. "There are lots of girls that want to get into politics and it is completely unacceptable that you do this."

The reporter, Christopher Wilson, replied that he personally had never called McKenna "Climate Barbie." In fact, the sexist insult appears multiple times on his Twitter account and once in an article with his byline.

