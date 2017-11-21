All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Catherine McKenna Receives Barbie In The Mail From Some Jerk

    She says she'll donate it to a Christmas toy drive.

    11/21/2017 17:57 EST | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Catherine McKenna/Canadian Press
    Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who has been referred to as "Climate Barbie" by media and a fellow MP, received a barbie doll in the mail on Monday.

    It's not every day a woman gets to donate a sexist insult to charity.

    Normally, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna speaks up or tweets when she's called "Climate Barbie." On Monday, when someone actually sent her a doll, she said she'd donate it to a Christmas toy drive.

    "Someone mailed this to my office," McKenna wrote on Twitter. "How hilarious."

    A supporter replied that she'd also donate a Barbie to a holiday toy drive — a mermaid Barbie, "because she also knows climate change is real."

    Others chimed in to show support for McKenna and congratulate her on her response, including Conservative MP Michelle Rempel.

    The "Climate Barbie" jab reportedly comes from controversial far-right site The Rebel.

    Earlier this month, McKenna called out a Rebel reporter at a press conference and asked if he'd commit to stop using the name.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    "The reason I'm asking you not to do this is because I have two daughters," McKenna said. "There are lots of girls that want to get into politics and it is completely unacceptable that you do this."

    The reporter, Christopher Wilson, replied that he personally had never called McKenna "Climate Barbie." In fact, the sexist insult appears multiple times on his Twitter account and once in an article with his byline.

    Previously On HuffPost:

    MORE:Catherine McKennaclimate barbiemichelle rempelNewsPolitics