All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Justin Trudeau Wax Statue Unveiled In Montreal

    The statue was unveiled at Montreal's Grevin wax museum.

    11/21/2017 19:43 EST | Updated 9 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    Montreal's Grevin wax museum will unveil a statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tonight.

    The effigy was sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray and will be housed in the museum on the fifth floor of the downtown Montreal Eaton Centre.

    Grevin Montreal is hosting a reception cocktail in the museum at 5:30 p.m. to welcome the museum's newest wax star.

    Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS
    A wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal, Tuesday.

    A spokesperson for Grevin Montreal said the real Trudeau is not expected to attend the party.

    The museum was inaugurated in 2013 and contains roughly 120 wax figures of local stars such as Ginette Reno and international celebrities including Katy Perry.

    Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS
    A wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal, Tuesday.

    Grevin Montreal is owned by Compagnie des Alpes, the French parent company of the original Grevin, located in Paris.

    There are also Grevin wax museums in Prague and Seoul.

    MORE:Human Interestjustin trudeaujustin trudeau wax statueLivingNationalNewsPolitics