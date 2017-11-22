It seems as if 2017 was the year of the celebrity break-up. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, love has been getting a bit of a bad rap this year.

But among all the divorce papers were also marriage licences. Turns out, tons of celebs got married in 2017 and weren't afraid to show off their nuptials, whether on social media or in magazines, proving that people still do believe in happily ever after.

Check out our favourite celebrity weddings of 2017 (so far) below:

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Let's just call Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's nuptials the wedding of the year. From the tennis champ's three wedding gowns, to a performance by (and dance-off with) New Edition, to the star-studded guest list (Beyoncé! Kim Kardashian! Kelly Rowland!) to the Beauty & the Beast theme, the couple's wedding eclipsed all the other celeb weddings of 2017, in our opinion.

The twosome, who have a two-month-old daughter, Alexis, got hitched on Nov. 16 at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans after a whirlwind romance which started when they met in May 2015 at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome.

By April 2016, Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, knew he wanted to marry Williams. "I felt like a door had been opened to a person who made me want to be my best self," he told Vanity Fair.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews.

No, it wasn't a royal wedding, but it was close enough! Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, wed financier James Matthews in Englefield, England, on May 20. For the occasion, Middleton, 34, wore a lace gown by Giles Deacon, a veil created by milliner Stephen Jones, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The ceremony took place at St Mark's Church, followed by the reception (which was attended by Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle) at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

The twosome (who, in our opinion, are the best looking celeb couple ever), secretly wed in October, fulfilling what has apparently been a life-long dream for the "Game of Thrones" actor.

According to Momoa, it was love at first sight when he saw Bonet, an actress, on his TV screen. "Ever since I was eight years old and I saw her on the TV I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,'" Momoa told James Corden. "I was like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I'm going to get you.' I'm a full-fledged stalker."

The couple wed at their house in Topanga, California, after being together for 12 years.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

After getting engaged in 2016, the supermodel and the MLB star tied the knot on Nov. 4 in Italy, just days after Verlander earned a World Series ring with the Houston Astros.

The wedding took place in a medieval church at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort, where Upton wore a Valentino gown with lace sleeves. Although we don't know many details about the nuptials, Upton previously told Martha Stewart Weddings that she had a lot of ideas for the ceremony.

"I just know I want a lot of flowers," she said. "And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle."

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

Talk about a beautiful love story. After meeting in 2012 while working on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," (Wiley played Poussey Washington while Morelli was a writer for the show), the friends grew closer as they spent more and more time together.

Although at the time Morelli was married to a man, she began to question her sexuality after she met Wiley, and couldn't deny her feelings for the actress.

"Samira became the person I felt safe talking to," Morelli told Martha Stewart Weddings. "I was so confused, and it was such a scary time that I think our romance came out of me leaning on her when it felt like my life was falling apart."

After officially becoming a couple in 2014, they got engaged in 2016 and married on March 25 in a beautiful ceremony that involved lots of confetti, Champagne Jell-O shots, and of course, their gorgeous wedding outfits.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The bride wore Dior Haute Couture and the world swooned. When Vogue released photos of supermodel Miranda Kerr on her wedding day, the reaction was universal: Wow.

After the couple (Spiegel is the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat) got engaged in July 2016, Kerr revealed to Vogue that she knew she wanted a wedding dress inspired by the gown Grace Kelly wore when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

Fortunately, Dior was up to the challenge. "I think it's every girl's dream to have Dior design her wedding dress," Kerr, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, said.

Rather than a huge blow-out wedding, the couple got hitched at their home surrounded by about 45 family members and close friends.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham

When Kris Jenner is the officiant at your wedding, you know you've made it. On Oct. 27, "Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes wed Four Seasons floral designer Jeff Leatham in Palm Springs in front of 120 family members and friends. Many of these friends included celebs such as "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O'Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson.

And if you think having the Kardashian matriarch officiate your wedding was extra, that's nothing compared to how the couple got engaged. According to ET, Leatham proposed to Haynes with a video message from none other than Cher herself.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

After two years of dating, the "Fantastic Four" actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in July. Because details of their nuptials are so scarce, we were surprised when Mara posted an Instagram photo of the newlyweds embracing at their wedding.

Although they worked together on "Fantastic Four" in 2015, it wasn't until filming had wrapped when they fell in love.

"We fell in love on the press tour," Mara previously told Andy Cohen. Bell was previously married to "Westworld" actress Evan Rachel Wood for two years. They have a son together.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo attend the Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 20, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

The notoriously private actress wed her boyfriend of five years in the northern Italian city of Treviso at the Passi de Preposulo family estate Villa Tiepolo Passi in June.

Wearing a strapless gown with a fitted bodice, the Oscar nominee said "I do" in front of many of her celebrity friends including "Interstellar" costar Anne Hathaway, actress Emily Blunt, and her "Zero Dark Thirty" costar Edgar Ramirez.

Chastain has stayed mostly mum about her relationship with Preposulu, but in 2014, the actress opened up to Mario Lopez at the Oscars, saying that she was "very, very happy," with her then-boyfriend. "It's a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life goes so well," she added.

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

They finally did it! After 15 years of dating, "The Big Bang Theory" actor and his partner tied the knot at the Rainbow Room in New York City on May 13. But there was a good reason for why they waited so long to get hitched, as Parsons explained to Stephen Colbert that, "We just didn't care about the act of it that much, to be honest with you. That sounds cold in a way but I finally thought: 'Well, let's have a party then for the celebration and we'll go ahead and legalize this thing.'"

And it was so worth it. "It was so much more meaningful in the moment for me than I predicted, and it's been resonantly much more meaningful than for me afterward than I ever saw coming," Parsons said. "You know, I had been an adult gay person for so long at a time where that wasn't possible where life was 'fine' for me."

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir

Talk about a star-studded affair. On Oct. 17 (an important date as it's the same numbers as Gucci Mane's 1017 label), the rapper married beauty-fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Florida, surrounded by, as Billboard calls it, "hip-hop's upper echelon, celebrities and a whole lot of bling."

Guests included 2 Chainz, Diddy, Trina, Karrueche Tran, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Monica, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle.

According to reports, the wedding cost a whopping $1.7 million, and aired live on BET. "Gucci and I have been gearing up for this day for almost seven years now," Ka'oir told People magazine before the wedding. "This wedding must be perfect. I want a royal wedding — all white with diamonds and crystals."

The couple got engaged in November 2016, in front of thousands of NBA fans when Gucci popped the question on the "Kiss Cam."

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander

They rarely spoke about their relationship, which is why it makes sense that the couple, who met and started dating in 2014 while shooting the film "The Light Between Oceans," quietly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Ibiza in October.

According to Vanity Fair, Fassbender and Vikander said "I do" on the Spanish island surrounded by family and close friends, however the couple's representatives have not confirmed this. The twosome were spotted on their honeymoon in the Italian city of Bologna, and not long after, Vikander was photographed wearing her wedding band at the Louis Vuitton "Volez, Vogez, Voyagez" exhibition opening in New York City.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

After getting engaged in August 2015, Emmy Rossum and director Sam Esmail tied the knot on May 28 at Central Synagogue in New York City, followed by a reception at the Guggenheim Museum.

For the special occasion, the actress wore a custom off-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown and was joined by many of her "Shameless" costars including William H. Macy, Shanola Hampton, Jeremy Allen White, and Isidora Goreshter.

The couple began dating in 2013 after Rossum was cast in Esmail's first full-length film, "Comet."

Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Having fallen in love on the set of "Gotham," McKenzie (or Ryan Atwood, for all you "The O.C." fans) and Baccarin got engaged last November, and married on June 2, which happens to be Baccarin's birthday.

"We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful. When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defence, the only date available was my wife's birthday," McKenzie explained to Us Weekly.

"It is sweet or so I thought," he added. "It's sweet, and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special."

Funnily enough, McKenzie actually met his wife on the set of "The O.C." but apparently blew her off and forgot about it. "So I'm thinking, 'What kind of idiot would blow off this gorgeous, beautiful, sophisticated, intelligent, successful woman?' Then I thought of what kind of boy I was at 25, and [I was] that kind of idiot," he explained to James Corden in May.

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Details are scarce on Dave Franco and Alison Brie's wedding but here's what we do know: they married mid-March in a private, intimate ceremony. Yep, that's not a lot to go on, and even when asked about the nuptials, Franco just had this to say: "It was great, it was really special."

Franco popped the question to the "Glow" actress in August 2015 after more than three years of dating, although they've kept their romance largely under wraps. And we found out about the engagement only after Brie sported her rose gold bling during a movie screening.

RuPaul and Georges LeBar

But did he sashay to the altar? RuPaul married his longtime partner, Australian rancher George LeBar, in a secret ceremony in January. "You know what? I don't think I've said this. I've never said this on television before. We are married. We are married, yes. This is scoop! I've never said it before," the jubilant "RuPaul's Drag Race" host said on "Hollywood Today Live" back in March.

The twosome met at the now-closed NYC nightclub, The Limelight, in 1994 on LeBar's birthday and wed on the 23rd anniversary of when they met.

"He's so kind and funny," RuPaul said of LeBar to BuzzFeed in 2015. "I remember praying, 'I want a sweet, sensitive man,' and I got an Australian who's just lovely."

