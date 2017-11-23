It's no secret that celebrities like to choose unique names for their children. After all, how else do you come up with Saint West and Apple Martin? But while some monikers are certainly quirkier than others, we can't help but admire them to see what's trending in Hollywood.

That's why we've rounded up 10 of the best and most surprising celebrity baby names of 2017. Take a look and let us know which ones you love best in the comments below!

1. Best and most surprising: Rumi and Sir Carter

It only makes sense that the most highly anticipated birth of the year also created the most name hype. Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their twins in June, but didn't confirm their names until one month later.

While fans fell instantly in love with the unique monikers (us included), Beyoncé's Instagram post also raised eyebrows over the phrasing in her caption. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she wrote.

Does that mean their son's first name is Sir and last name is Carter? Or is it Sir Carter Carter or Sir Knowles Carter? We're not completely sure and the couple has yet to clarify the meaning, which is why we've deemed this name one of the most surprising of 2017.

As for Rumi, we couldn't love this name more! In an Instagram post, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles confirmed that the baby girl was named after 13th-century Persian poet Jamal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi, a.k.a. "Rumi."

2. Best: Eissa Al Mana

In case you forgot, Janet Jackson became a first-time mom this year! The 51-year-old singer and her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed a baby boy named Eissa on Jan. 3.

We love the name Eissa for so many reasons. Not only does it have a unique sound — it's pronounced "eye-sa" — but it's a biblical name you don't often hear. Eissa is the Arabic form of Jesus and means "the lord is salvation," according to Nameberry.

3. Surprising: Golden "Sagon" Cannon

Nick Cannon picked a doozy of a name for his third child. The 37-year-old welcomed his son Golden with ex-girlfriend and former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell in February.

While Golden is quite a standout name on its own, pairing it with Cannon really took it over the top, according to Twitter. And while we're all for using colours as baby names, Golden is definitely one of the quirkiest ones we've ever heard.

4. Best: Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder and wife Nikki Reed welcomed a daughter in July. We love that the couple decided to mix things up and give their baby girl a name that is traditionally used for boys: Bodhi.

If this name sounds familiar, it's because actresses Megan Fox and Teresa Palmer both chose this unique name for their own sons in 2014. The sweet moniker means "awakening" or "enlightenment." Paired with the name Soleil, this moniker has a warm and carefree vibe.

5. Surprising: Zen Perego-Saldana

Zoe Saldana and her hubby, Marco Perego, surprised fans when they announced the arrival of their third son, Zen, in February. While we were expecting a unique moniker (after all, their twin boys are named Cy and Bowie) we were pleasantly surprised by how well this quirky name worked!

We especially love that the couple chose an uncomon "Z" name. Although they have not commented on the reason behind their choice, we like to think Zen was named after his mama.

6. Surprising: Strummer Newcomb Cook

Strummer sounds like he's ready to rock and roll! This unique name belongs to the son of Julia Stiles and her fiancé Preston J. Cook. The couple welcomed their first child in October and announced his birth on Instagram.

Last month, Nameberry reported that word names are quickly gaining popularity, so a moniker like Strummer isn't really as odd as we think. Other celebrities who have chosen word names for their kids include Ashlee Simpson, who has a daughter named Jagger Snow, and David and Victoria Beckham, who have a daughter named Harper Seven.

7: Best: Kenzo Kash Hart

Honestly, we're surprised a Kardashian hasn't scooped up this "K" name just yet. Kevin Hart bucked tradition and announced his son's name at an extravagant jungle-themed baby shower he threw for his wife Eniko Parrish.

While some fans took issue with the couple's name choice (since "kenso" is a negative term for a group of people in Philadelphia), others thought it was a great pick, and we couldn't agree more!

Kenzo is a Japanese name meaning "strong and healthy." We love it not just because it's unique, but because the couple already has a sweet nickname for their boy: Zo.

8: Surprising: River Jones Johnson

Wayne Gretzky became a grandpa for the second time when his daughter, Paulina, welcomed her second son in June. The Gretzkys have a family tradition of giving their boys names that start with the letter "T." While Paulina and her fiancé Dustin Johnson followed this custom when they had their first son, Tatum, we were surprised they didn't follow suit with their second.

Additionally, the couple coincidentally chose a very similar name to the one Jeff Goldblum picked for his second son, who was born just two months prior. Goldblum's son is River Joe, while Paulina's is River Jones.

9. Best: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

We're in love with Serena Williams' baby girl as much as we are with her name.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian chose a very meaningful moniker for their girl. Not only is the newborn named after her father (which usually doesn't happen with daughters), but the 36-year-old tennis champ revealed that they named her Alexis Olympia after the Australian Open. Why is this significant? Because Williams was pregnant when she beat her famous sister at the Australian Open earlier this year. Amazing!

10. Surprising: Lazlo Biggs

Lazlo is one of the more unique names we've heard this year, and it was chosen by Jason Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen. The pick was particularly surprising considering the couple previously chose the old-school name Sid for their first son.

Lazlo is a Hungarian name that means "glorious ruler." Although it's an uncommon choice, we have to admit that it's growing on us. Pete Wentz previously chose this name for his son, Saint Laszlo, in 2014.

