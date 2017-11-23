Successful Dating Profiles Use These Key Words To Attract Partners

There's a lot of pressure in the online dating world to create a beautifully-crafted profile, complete with star quality pictures and a list of exciting interests. After all, it's the only thing you have to attract the partner of your dreams through the internet.

But according to a new study, there's a list of key words you should be using if you want your profile to be successful.

Research conducted by Match.com found that certain words used by men and women to describe themselves in their "About Me" section gave them an instant boost when attracting partners, the Independent reports.

The terms make a lot of sense. "Love," for instance, is the No. 1 word both genders are attracted to. Other top terms for men and women include "fun," "friends," "laugh," and "music."

Women, however, are specifically drawn to profiles with the words "caring" and "family," perhaps suggesting that they are looking for a long-term or serious relationship. For men, the word they react to most is "easy." While this term might raise eyebrows, we're hoping men are attracted to the word in terms of personality (as in easy-going), rather than the derogatory meaning.

A page from the dating website Match.com.

Match.com is not the only online dating site to conduct research on the top terms used in successful profiles. Last year, eHarmony looked at more than 12,000 of their popular profiles to determine the most and least attractive terms on their site. They determined that men who described themselves as "physically fit" received 96 per cent more interactions than those who did not, and women who described themselves as "ambitious" received more attention by 48 per cent.

Although the studies had different conclusions, one thing is for sure: what you say in your online profile matters.

"This research shows some interesting insights into what singles prioritize when looking for their other half, with love and fun being top of the agenda!" Match.com's dating expert Vicki Pavitt said of the site's recent findings.

She also stressed to the Independent that creating a profile is "the most important part of the online dating process" and that singles should take time "crafting a bio that reflects who they are and what they're looking for."

Of course, using key words isn't the only way to attract potential partners online. In an interview with Marie Claire, Match.com's relationship expert Kate Taylor suggested keeping your profile short and sweet and listing sociable hobbies.

"People have to imagine how they'll fit into your life, so describing yourself as a 'bookworm and internet addict' makes them feel they'd never see you," she explained to the site. "Play up your love of anything sporty, outdoorsy or public — like concerts and exhibitions."

Visit the Independent to see the full list of top words for both men and women.

Also on HuffPost:

​​​​​​​