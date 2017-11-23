Montreal Mom’s Hilarious Tweet Sheds Light On The Real Reason We Have Kids

We like to think that every child is a product of nothing but love and careful family planning, but for many, that's not always the case.

Montreal mom Bunmi Laditan, who runs the popular blog "The Honest Toddler," gave moms and dads everywhere a hilarious reality check when she shared what it would be like if we named our kids after the reason we had them.

If we named kids after the reason we had them it'd be like, "Hey Marital Problems stop hitting Broken Condom I'm trying to put Hennessy down for a nap." — Honest Toddler's Mom (@HonestToddler) November 22, 2017

"Hey Marital Problems stop hitting Broken Condom I'm trying to put Hennessy down for a nap," is the amusing example Laditan, a mom of three, posed on Twitter.

Naturally, the simple tweet spurred a number of hilarious and honest responses from her followers, revealing the wide range of reasons why people have children. Here are the top six:

1. Peer pressure

I'd like you to meet my children, "We Thought We Were Ready" and "My Best Friend is Pregnant" 😂 https://t.co/DpER0Cfbg4 — Amy (@ohsoamy) November 22, 2017

Kid 1: Almost 30

Kid 2: Having 1 Kid Is Easier Than Expected

Kid 3: Bad at Math November 22, 2017

2. Boredom

We have Boring Saturday, Snowstorm, and Oops. — ChrissyHut (@chrissy_hut) November 22, 2017

3. Fertility treatments

Our boys (6 and 4) are named 'Holy Shit IVF Worked' and 'Holy Shit IVF Worked Again'.



People get them mixed up a lot. — Hando Calrissian (@stateofthehand) November 22, 2017

Meet the twins, Holy Crap IVF is Exhausting and That Was Insane, Better Put Two In to Make Sure — (((Tom Adcox))) (@tomadcox) November 22, 2017

4. Special occasions

My beautiful girls, 7yo He Bought Me Diamonds, and 5yo Anniversary Champagne — Elizabeth Estes (@eestes30) November 22, 2017

Hey, Overnight Getaway and New Year's Eve, what do u want for breakfast? — Timohthy Jay (@TimothyJ44) November 22, 2017

5. Faulty birth control methods

Meet our son, Pull Out Method. Notice how he exists. The pull out method does not work. <---(Also the name of my memoir) https://t.co/gMA2WeQSFY — Charlie Wells (@CharlieEsquire) November 22, 2017

6. Booze

😂😂😂😂 Hey, Too Much Tequila, I need you to babysit The Doctor Said I Would Never Get Pregnant Again while I go to the liquor store. — Jess (@Big_Neffy) November 22, 2017

I would be shouting "Hey Grey Goose and Beyonce, stop fighting" all day — Love.Music.Mommy. (@lovemusicmommy) November 22, 2017

With this naming method, one user noted that "Netflix and Chill" would likely explode in popularity today...

That's the entire future. All births after 2013 were Netflix related. Netflix should be on the birth certificate. — Honest Toddler's Mom (@HonestToddler) November 22, 2017

While another revealed how different older children's names would be:

My kids are older so: Blockbuster New Release Wall, and The Military's Gonna Pay for this one — Tom McCarthy (@jrpwrrngr01) November 22, 2017

Laditan is known for speaking parenting truths on social media, hence her blog name "Honest Toddler." Last month, for instance, she got real about her three-year battle with postpartum depression, and back in April, she took issue with her 10-year-old daughter's school homework policy and shared her thoughts in a viral Facebook post.

But one of our all-time favourite honest remarks from the blogger has to be her sarcastic Facebook post about her children's "organic" chicken dinner, which took a jab at those who judge other parents for not always providing their kids with healthy meals.

Laditan never ceases to make us LOL and we love her for it!

Last year, the mom told Today.com that she does what she does to let other parents know that they are not alone. "It's such a hard gig, being a mom," she said. "I just want people to read my work to feel understood and like they're enough."

