Canadian reporters who cover public figures day in, day out might pick up on their mannerisms over time, but Lucas Meyer's impressions of some of our politicians are just something else.

We dare you to find a better impression of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by anyone else. Or Don Cherry or Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi for that matter.

Just watch his incredible collection of impressions:

"I've been doing impressions for friends and family for years," Meyer, a reporter and producer with 660 News in Calgary, told HuffPost Canada. "When I was a kid, I'd imitate some of our favourite movies for our family."

"I think I've always kind of known that I had a knack for impersonations, because I've done it for such a long time."

Meyer, 32, said the collection of impersonations he uploaded to YouTube was filmed at the CityTV studios in Calgary, with the help of some of his colleagues.

He said although his take on Nenshi is getting a big response, his favourite impressions to do are Trudeau and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

He's also proud of his "Drake ordering Subway" impression.

"I'm just glad that people are having a good laugh," he said.

"I think in media things are always so hectic and there's so much insanity that we cover ... it's nice to have a laugh and that's purely what this is."

