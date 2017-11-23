All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Sears Canada's Liquidation Sale Prices The Target Of Competition Bureau Probe

    The retailer allegedly hiked prices on some items before the court-sanctioned sale.

    11/23/2017 10:03 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    A woman tries on shoes at a Sears store in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, October 6, 2017.

    TORONTO — The Competition Bureau is investigating allegations that prices on some merchandise was marked up ahead of the liquidation sales at Sears Canada that began last month, the court-appointed monitor overseeing the retailer says.

    The monitor says the regulator sent letters on Nov. 8 to the liquidators inquiring about the allegations that certain merchandise was marked up.

    Sears began the process of liquidating its remaining stores in October after failing to find a buyer.

    After the sales began, several customers posted pictures to social media suggesting prices had been raised.

    The joint-venture group running the liquidation includes Hilco Global, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group.

