Ivanka Trump And Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama From Tabloids

Former first daughter Malia Obama spent a good part of her adolescence in the national spotlight as her dad, you know, led the free world for eight years. For the better part of 2017, she's been a private citizen.

But certain media outlets aren't making it easy for her.

After two stories about the 19-year-old's personal life appeared in tabloid and conservative media, voices from both ends of the political spectrum called for giving the young Obama her privacy.

"Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers," Ivanka Trump tweeted on Friday. "She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits."