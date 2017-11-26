Hamilton, Ont. reporter Britt Dixon was harassed with the same vulgar phrase by three different men last week.

Police have charged an American tourist with causing a disturbance after he yelled "fuck her right in the pussy" at a female reporter while she was interviewing a police officer on Friday.

It was the third time a man had yelled the phrase at Britt Dixon in one week.

In a video of the third incident, Dixon asks the man why he would say something like that.

"Because everybody in the United States says that," he answers.

"Well it's not funny," Hamilton Const. Jerome Stewart tells him.

On Tuesday, the CHCH reporter was harassed with the slur in two separate incidents at Mohawk College.

"Wow twice in one day," Dixon wrote on Twitter. "Speechless."

Wow twice in one day #FHRITP a minute before my live hit... speechless November 21, 2017

With all of the sexual harassment complaints and the close attention being paid right now I am sad to say I was interviewing students at a college today & a male student yelled FHRITP behind me in the middle of an interview November 21, 2017

Mohawk College president Ron McKerlie shared a statement to say the school's security team would investigate.

"The overwhelming majority of Mohawk students can be counted on to treat others with respect and common decency," the statement said. "But if you somehow believe it is acceptable or humorous to demean and sexually harass women then you are not welcome at Mohawk."

Men first started interrupting female reporters with the phrase in 2014 in the U.S. It's happened in Canada over and over and over again.

This is the first time Hamilton police have charged someone for using the slur, Dixon reported.

In April, a 27-year-old Newfoundland man was charged for yelling at a reporter from his car.

"Being a loser may not be criminal, but Causing a Disturbance, s175 of the criminal code is," the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted at the time.

Previously On HuffPost: