For weeks, Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and supporters of his Alabama campaign have attacked the journalistic integrity of The Washington Post for publishing what they say are false allegations that Moore sexually harassed teenage girls when he was in his thirties.

But in a display of poetic justice Monday, a sting operation attempting to discredit the Post's reporting backfired and instead demonstrated that its staff takes extensive measures to verify sources' claims.

The Post detailed the ordeal in a story on its site Monday.

Earlier this month, a woman named Jaime T. Phillips approached the paper with allegations that Moore, in his forties at the time, had impregnated her when she was 15. After about two weeks of interviews with her, the Post confronted her about inconsistencies in her story and about a GoFundMe page under her name announcing a new job working "in the conservative media movement to combat the lies and deceipt [sic] of the liberal MSM," or mainstream media.

Phillips ceased contact with the Post after being confronted with its findings, and on Monday, Post staffers spotted Phillips walking into the New York offices of Project Veritas, a group infamous for its attempts to target the media and left-leaning groups through undercover operations. Its hope is that news outlets will fall for its false information and prove Project Veritas' claim that the mainstream media can't be trusted.