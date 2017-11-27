All Sections
    • LIVING

    Canadians Are Pretty Happy That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged

    Meghan lived in Toronto, so she's basically one of us.

    11/27/2017 10:00 EST | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

    As Canadians kicked off their week with the news that former Toronto-based actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged after months of speculation, they took to social media in celebration of the news and the royal couple's Canadian connection.

    Markle, 36, had lived in Toronto while filming "Suits," and was a brand ambassador for Canadian clothing company Reitmans. She and Harry's love story took off in September, when photos of the couple kissing at the Invictus Games in Toronto put the internet into a frenzy.

    Clarence House announced the couple's engagement Monday, adding they will wed in spring 2018. Canadian Twitter users had a lot to say, with the #MeghanMarkle and #RoyalWedding hashtag trending in Canada before the Western provinces had even woken up for the day.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his congratulations.

    Some lobbied for a Canadian wedding venue.

    Others took credit for the couple's romance.

    Others were just proud of Markle.

    While others sympathized with the red tape of moving to the U.K.

    Some people in the U.K., who might be confused about Markle's nationality (she is American, after all, but we'll take it) lobbied for a fair-trade deal.

    And some were just ... too Canadian?

