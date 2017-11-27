Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

As Canadians kicked off their week with the news that former Toronto-based actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged after months of speculation, they took to social media in celebration of the news and the royal couple's Canadian connection.

Markle, 36, had lived in Toronto while filming "Suits," and was a brand ambassador for Canadian clothing company Reitmans. She and Harry's love story took off in September, when photos of the couple kissing at the Invictus Games in Toronto put the internet into a frenzy.

Clarence House announced the couple's engagement Monday, adding they will wed in spring 2018. Canadian Twitter users had a lot to say, with the #MeghanMarkle and #RoyalWedding hashtag trending in Canada before the Western provinces had even woken up for the day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his congratulations.

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! 🇨🇦🇬🇧Félicitations et mes meilleurs vœux à vous deux! https://t.co/7oaMFrmVqu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2017

Some lobbied for a Canadian wedding venue.

Others took credit for the couple's romance.

A beautiful love story, a modern monarchy, and they met in Canada. Plus I love to get up in the wee hours to watch a good #RoyalWedding. Congratulations to the happy couple! "Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement"#RoyalEngagement https://t.co/JXmCcHSh99 — Essie Bee (@sblogga) November 27, 2017

Meghan Markle films Suits in Canada and was in Reitman's clothing ads so Canada sees this wedding as a win 🇨🇦 — littlewhitelies (@omfgsue) November 27, 2017

Others were just proud of Markle.

While others sympathized with the red tape of moving to the U.K.

My favorite line from an article about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement:

"Markle is also reported to have started the sometimes time-consuming process of moving her dogs from Canada to Britain." — Allison Cohen (@AllisonCohenNY) November 27, 2017

Some people in the U.K., who might be confused about Markle's nationality (she is American, after all, but we'll take it) lobbied for a fair-trade deal.

So @meghanmarkle is marrying one of the most eligible bachelors from my country. As an English woman, does that mean I can marry #nickbateman ? Quid pro quo Canada, quid pro quo — Bugsy Bettesworth (@may_bettesworth) November 27, 2017

And some were just ... too Canadian?

Also on HuffPost: