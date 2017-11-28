Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have a fairy-tale love story but — unlike in storybooks — it won't end with Markle becoming "princess."

Markle will likely be a duchess, just like Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince William, Royal historian Marlene Koenig told Royal Central. Markle's title will be dependent on Harry's new title after getting married, and it appears he's earmarked to be HRH the Duke of Sussex, Koenig explained.

"Most likely, [Prince Harry] will be created a Duke. Sussex is available so [Meghan] would be HRH the Duchess of Sussex," Koenig said.

Markle and Prince Harry revealed their plans to marry next spring on Monday, ending months of speculation. In an interview with the BBC hours after the announcement, Harry, 33, confirmed that he proposed to Markle, 36, a few weeks ago with a ring containing two diamonds that belonged to his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect, it was this beautiful woman who just literally tripped and fell into my life," Harry said.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Markle said of the proposal, adding that they were "roasting chicken" when Harry popped the question. "It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."

Markle, an American actress who had been living in Toronto while filming "Suits," would be the first woman entitled to use the title HRH The Duchess of Sussex, according to The Telegraph.

The previous Duke of Sussex was married twice, but neither marriage was approved by his father King George III, which made the marriages unlawful, The Telegraph explained. Like Harry, Prince Augustus Frederick married for love, but unlike Harry, he had to do it in secret because Lady Augusta Murray was considered too low in social rank. Without the King's permission, that marriage was annulled in 1794.

In 1831 Prince Augustus, who by now had been given the title Duke of Sussex, married a childless widow named Lady Cecilia Letitia Gore. Because the marriage wasn't approved by the King, Lady Cecilia couldn't use the title Duchess of Sussex (eventually, Queen Victoria took pity and gave her the title Duchess of Inverness so she could attend court with her husband).

Only those born into the Royal Family can take a "prince" or "princess" title, followed by their first name, explains The Independent. Prince George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is legit, for instance. So, while technically Markle will be a princess by marriage, she will never be known as "Princess Meghan," CTV News royal contributor Richard Berthelsen said.

"She is a princess, but she is a princess because she married a prince, so it's not correct to call her 'Princess Meghan,'" he said.

Markle and Harry met in London in the summer of 2016. They made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto the following September. By November, Markle had moved out of her Toronto home to settle with Harry in the U.K. Their engagement, announced officially on Monday, would have required the permission of Queen Elizabeth II, and it would appear they got it.

The Royal Family twitter account tweeted Monday that "The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."

