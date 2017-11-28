New Age Beauty Trends That Will Make 2018 Your Most Zen Year Ever

If you're a millennial, chances are one of your friends swears by the power of crystals. They burn sage to clear out negative energy and smack your hand away if you attempt to touch their spiritual wealth bowl.

New Age beauty is indeed a thing, and even though the use of crystals and other New Age healing tools have been around for eons, it's poised to become a defining trend in 2018. And while many aren't batting an eye a $150 crystal-infused face cream, others are eye-rolling to high heaven.

Detractors aside, you can't deny that there may be some merit to an industry that's currently raking in $3.7 trillion.

Diane Kewley is the owner of Toronto-based metaphysical store, Happy Soul. She's built her business around her own strong convictions that crystals are much more than pretty paper weights.

"Crystals have likely been used in beauty routines for thousands of years though [have] waned in recent times. In terms of using crystals for beauty, practices are being developed by people that have extensive knowledge of crystals and experiment to test their effectiveness," she told HuffPost Canada.

A post shared by Happy Soul Toronto (@happysoultoronto) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST

"An example of [the] science behind using crystals in a beauty routine is the tourmaline hair straightening iron, which became popular on the beauty scene in 2004. The tourmaline emits negative ions that counteract the positive ions present in dry or damaged hair, resulting in smooth, shiny strands."

If conventional beauty products and routines aren't working out for you, there's no harm in experimenting with something a little unconventional. Below are some popular New Age beauty rituals and products that could leave you looking and feeling better than ever.

1. Jade rollers

Jade rollers are anything but new. In fact, they've existed for centuries — and for a good reason. Jade is known for its calming and anti-aging effects. The simple tool is easy to use. You simply roll it on your face to increase blood circulation and elasticity, and to aid in skin cell turnover.

Another benefit of using a jade roller is its ability to amp up your skin's absorption to maximize the effectiveness of products like serums and moisturizers.

Where to get it: Herbivore, $32.13

2. Crystal facial grids

A post shared by Daniela (@colombiansass) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Crystal facial grids involve placing certain crystals on your face in a grid-like pattern. The thinking behind this New Age ritual is to detoxify and stimulate different energy combinations using gemstones.

Kewley provides a more in-depth explanation of how the crystal facial grid works:

"Crystals, being energetic and vibrational, change the harmonics of the energy pathways in the face and help to release tension in the user's skin. Key crystals are placed on muscle meridians or energy points that help to bring the flow of new, revitalizing energy to the user's complexion. One crystal, lepidolite — which is a lithium-rich mica — is very relaxing and relieves the tension in your face, while carnelian gives a feeling of vitality."

3. Crystal-infused skincare

The popularity of New Age beauty rituals using crystals is reflected in a market jam-packed with crystal-infused beauty products. Even mainstream brands like Glossier have tapped into the craze, offering a highlighter containing genuine crystal extracts.

The most popular crystals used in facial products include rose quartz, clear quartz, black tourmaline and citrine. All of these crystals hold a different intention, so choose wisely and base it on what you'd like to achieve within your beauty and wellness goals.

Where to get it: Glossier, $27

4. Salt cave sessions

A post shared by Mount Mayon Pili Nuts (@mountmayonpilinuts) on Nov 28, 2017 at 4:13am PST

You may have caught wind of this detox trend, but aren't quite sure what it does. Much like the jade roller, salt caves aren't new and are just now experiencing a resurgence. So what can be gained from sitting in a man-made creation of an underground salt mine? Well, lots actually, and it's called halotherapy or saline therapy.

Salt in the right environmental conditions can have many healing properties that range from easing the affects of arthritis to treating acne. In the realm of beauty, Himalayan pink salt is said to encourage a good night's sleep, which may be one of the best things you can do for a healthy and radiant complexion.

5. Energy healing haircuts and facials

A post shared by Mashell Tabe (@mashelltabe) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:32pm PDT

Combining haircuts and facials with inner healing isn't that far-fetched. How many of us have felt like new humans after a big chop or following a skin-renewing facial? That's why it's no surprise that people like L.A.-based "hair witch" Adriana Rizzolo have tapped into this connection and offer "healing haircuts". It's essentially a haircut with a generous side of mindfulness and spiritual enlightenment. We can definitely get behind that.

Facial treatments aren't exempt from the New Age boom either. New York-based facialist Mashell Tabe is as zen as they get, and her treatments reflect that.

Skin care is Tabe's top priority, but she believes positive spiritual energy goes hand-in-hand with physical beauty. Her facials can incorporate everything from meditation to helping her clients connect with their spirit guides.

