We have more information on the royal wedding!

Just a day after announcing the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace has confirmed the couple will wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

The statement also noted that the Royal Family will pay for the wedding and that the Queen gave her permission to the couple to use the chapel, as it is located in one of her principal residences.

St. George's Chapel is where Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles held their service of prayer and dedication following their civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005. It is also the planned burial site for the Queen.

Although some had thought the twosome would marry at Westminster Abbey, where Will and Kate got hitched, or St Paul's Cathedral, where Princess Diana and Prince Charles wed, it makes sense that Harry and Markle would choose the smaller venue, which has a capacity for 800.

Harry is fifth in line to the throne and is unlikely to ever become king.

The couple's Kensington Palace spokesperson noted that they are "extremely grateful following the warm public response" to their engagement.

"Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year," said the spokesman, according to People. "They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple."

The spokesperson added that their wedding day will be "shaped so that members of the public" feel like a part of it. "This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy and reflect the characters" of both Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, he noted.

The rep also said that Markle will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England prior to the wedding and is in the process of becoming a British citizen.

As The Telegraph notes, the month of May was deliberately chosen so as not to conflict with other high-profile events, including the Queen's Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April and the birth of the Duchess of Cambridge's third child, also in April.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost Canada: