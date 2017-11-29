Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Nov. 21, 2017.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign.

Scheer says after weeks of mounting controversy, Morneau needs to step aside; and if he won't, the prime minister should fire him.

Scheer's call for Morneau's departure is the latest escalation of a political controversy for the finance minister that dates back to the summer when he proposed changes to the tax code.

After that, Morneau was attacked for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements, and then came conflict-of-interest allegations over proposed pension reforms.

This week, the Tories are raising questions about the sale of shares in Morneau's family company ahead of a tax change announcement in 2015.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Morneau had his full confidence.