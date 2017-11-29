All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Andrew Scheer Calls On Bill Morneau To Resign As Finance Minister

    The move comes after weeks of controversy.

    11/29/2017 14:04 EST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Chris Wattie / Reuters
    Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Nov. 21, 2017.

    OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign.

    Scheer says after weeks of mounting controversy, Morneau needs to step aside; and if he won't, the prime minister should fire him.

    Scheer's call for Morneau's departure is the latest escalation of a political controversy for the finance minister that dates back to the summer when he proposed changes to the tax code.

    Earlier this week:

    After that, Morneau was attacked for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements, and then came conflict-of-interest allegations over proposed pension reforms.

    This week, the Tories are raising questions about the sale of shares in Morneau's family company ahead of a tax change announcement in 2015.

    On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Morneau had his full confidence.

