So, you're on a budget but still want to give a gift that makes the receiver go "awww!" and thank you for your thoughtfulness?
Or did you pull a "cool millennial" in the Secret Santa draw, and you're afraid of looking old or basic by giving them something lame? Maybe you just have a friend or loved one who likes cute, bright, or quirky gifts, and you don't want to spend a mint?
No problem. We combed the internet, our favourite stores, and a swath of gift guides to find the 25 neatest Christmas gifts you can give for $25 and under.
1. Champagne flute stud earrings
Price: $25
Available at: Banana Republic
2. Hockey handheld mini arcade game
Price: $22.99
Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond
3. Sushi Christmas ornaments
Price: $22
Available at: Urban Outfitters
4. Rainbow stripe mittens
Price: $24.50
Available at: Indigo
5. Polo Ralph Lauren banker bear dress socks
Price: $24
Available at: The Bay
6. TeeHee Christmas holiday 12-pack gift socks for women with gift box
Price: $23.99
Available at: Amazon.ca
7. Recover checkered MacBook Pro retina laptop skin
Price: $20
Available at: Urban Outfitters
8. Hudson's Bay Company multi-stripe earmuffs
Price: $25
Available at: The Bay
9. Party boxer
Price: $25
Available at: Banana Republic
10. "I Love You a Latke" adult apron
Price: $22.99
Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond
11. Patterned sweater-knit scarf for men
Price: $24.94
Available at: Old Navy
12. Wink plastic cup
Price: $22.95
Available at: Starbucks (in store only).
13. Patterned thermal sleep leggings for women
Price: $22
Available at: Old Navy
14. Men's society sneaker cleaning kit
Price: $25
Available at: Indigo
15. Peace hands double wall ceramic tumbler
Price: $24.95
Available at: Starbucks (in store only).
16. Let's disco confetti clutch
Price: $25
Available at: Sephora
17. Mahogany tie clip
Price: $22
Available at: Etsy
18. Crazy cat man mug
Price: $23.41
Available at: Etsy
19. Tarte limited edition lash delights eye essentials
Price: $25
Available at: Sephora
20. Expressions candle — slay all day
Price: $24.50
Available at: Indigo
21. Inspired peace candle holders
Price: $24
Available at: Ten Thousand Villages
22. Inspiration pendant necklace
Price: $25
Available at: Simons
23. Pop design pocket square
Price: $25
Available at: Simons
24. Canadian Olympic Team Collection buffalo slouchy toque
Price: $25
Available at: The Bay
25. Getting blitzened stemless glitter-dipped wine glass
Price: $21.88
Available at: Etsy
