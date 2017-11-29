So, you're on a budget but still want to give a gift that makes the receiver go "awww!" and thank you for your thoughtfulness?

Or did you pull a "cool millennial" in the Secret Santa draw, and you're afraid of looking old or basic by giving them something lame? Maybe you just have a friend or loved one who likes cute, bright, or quirky gifts, and you don't want to spend a mint?

No problem. We combed the internet, our favourite stores, and a swath of gift guides to find the 25 neatest Christmas gifts you can give for $25 and under.

1. Champagne flute stud earrings

Price: $25

Available at: Banana Republic

2. Hockey handheld mini arcade game

Price: $22.99

Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond

3. Sushi Christmas ornaments

Price: $22

Available at: Urban Outfitters

4. Rainbow stripe mittens

Price: $24.50

Available at: Indigo

5. Polo Ralph Lauren banker bear dress socks

Price: $24

Available at: The Bay

6. TeeHee Christmas holiday 12-pack gift socks for women with gift box

Price: $23.99

Available at: Amazon.ca

7. Recover checkered MacBook Pro retina laptop skin

Price: $20

Available at: Urban Outfitters

8. Hudson's Bay Company multi-stripe earmuffs

Price: $25

Available at: The Bay

9. Party boxer

Price: $25

Available at: Banana Republic

10. "I Love You a Latke" adult apron

Price: $22.99

Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond

11. Patterned sweater-knit scarf for men

Price: $24.94

Available at: Old Navy

12. Wink plastic cup

Price: $22.95

Available at: Starbucks (in store only).

13. Patterned thermal sleep leggings for women

Price: $22

Available at: Old Navy

14. Men's society sneaker cleaning kit

Price: $25

Available at: Indigo

15. Peace hands double wall ceramic tumbler

Price: $24.95

Available at: Starbucks (in store only).

16. Let's disco confetti clutch

Price: $25

Available at: Sephora

17. Mahogany tie clip

Price: $22

Available at: Etsy

18. Crazy cat man mug

Price: $23.41

Available at: Etsy

19. Tarte limited edition lash delights eye essentials

Price: $25

Available at: Sephora

20. Expressions candle — slay all day

Price: $24.50

Available at: Indigo

21. Inspired peace candle holders

Price: $24

Available at: Ten Thousand Villages

22. Inspiration pendant necklace

Price: $25

Available at: Simons

23. Pop design pocket square

Price: $25

Available at: Simons

24. Canadian Olympic Team Collection buffalo slouchy toque

Price: $25

Available at: The Bay

25. Getting blitzened stemless glitter-dipped wine glass

Price: $21.88

Available at: Etsy

