    • LIVING

    25 Cute, Cool, And Creative Christmas Gift Ideas $25 And Under

    If you're in the business of making people smile on the cheap, this is your list.

    11/29/2017 16:20 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    bluebeat76 via Getty Images

    So, you're on a budget but still want to give a gift that makes the receiver go "awww!" and thank you for your thoughtfulness?

    Or did you pull a "cool millennial" in the Secret Santa draw, and you're afraid of looking old or basic by giving them something lame? Maybe you just have a friend or loved one who likes cute, bright, or quirky gifts, and you don't want to spend a mint?

    No problem. We combed the internet, our favourite stores, and a swath of gift guides to find the 25 neatest Christmas gifts you can give for $25 and under.

    1. Champagne flute stud earrings

    Banana Republic

    Price: $25

    Available at: Banana Republic

    2. Hockey handheld mini arcade game

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Price: $22.99

    Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond

    3. Sushi Christmas ornaments

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $22

    Available at: Urban Outfitters

    4. Rainbow stripe mittens

    Indigo

    Price: $24.50

    Available at: Indigo

    5. Polo Ralph Lauren banker bear dress socks

    The Bay

    Price: $24

    Available at: The Bay

    6. TeeHee Christmas holiday 12-pack gift socks for women with gift box

    Amazon.ca

    Price: $23.99

    Available at: Amazon.ca

    7. Recover checkered MacBook Pro retina laptop skin

    Urban Outfitters

    Price: $20

    Available at: Urban Outfitters

    8. Hudson's Bay Company multi-stripe earmuffs

    The Bay

    Price: $25

    Available at: The Bay

    9. Party boxer

    Banana Republic

    Price: $25

    Available at: Banana Republic

    10. "I Love You a Latke" adult apron

    Bed Bath & Beyond

    Price: $22.99

    Available at: Bed Bath & Beyond

    11. Patterned sweater-knit scarf for men

    Old Navy

    Price: $24.94

    Available at: Old Navy

    12. Wink plastic cup

    Starbucks

    Price: $22.95

    Available at: Starbucks (in store only).

    13. Patterned thermal sleep leggings for women

    Old Navy

    Price: $22

    Available at: Old Navy

    14. Men's society sneaker cleaning kit

    Indigo

    Price: $25

    Available at: Indigo

    15. Peace hands double wall ceramic tumbler

    Starbucks

    Price: $24.95

    Available at: Starbucks (in store only).

    16. Let's disco confetti clutch

    Sephora

    Price: $25

    Available at: Sephora

    17. Mahogany tie clip

    Etsy

    Price: $22

    Available at: Etsy

    18. Crazy cat man mug

    Etsy

    Price: $23.41

    Available at: Etsy

    19. Tarte limited edition lash delights eye essentials

    Sephora

    Price: $25

    Available at: Sephora

    20. Expressions candle slay all day

    Indigo

    Price: $24.50

    Available at: Indigo

    21. Inspired peace candle holders

    Ten Thousand Villages

    Price: $24

    Available at: Ten Thousand Villages

    22. Inspiration pendant necklace

    Simons

    Price: $25

    Available at: Simons

    23. Pop design pocket square

    Simons

    Price: $25

    Available at: Simons

    24. Canadian Olympic Team Collection buffalo slouchy toque

    The Bay

    Price: $25

    Available at: The Bay

    25. Getting blitzened stemless glitter-dipped wine glass

    Etsy

    Price: $21.88

    Available at: Etsy

