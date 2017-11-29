Twitter Wrecks Donald Trump's Empty Chair Stunt

President Donald Trump's odd photo op on Tuesday with a pair of empty chairs has quickly turned into a new meme ― and probably not the one he was hoping for.

The chairs were supposedly reserved for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who bailed on a meeting after the president tweeted "I don't see a deal" with the pair.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) were both at the meeting, but cast off to the sides as Trump sat flanked by the empty seats.

Trump was hoping the seats would show that the two Democrats are, as he said, "all talk and no action."

Instead, the image of a lonely looking president sitting between two empty chairs quickly went viral: