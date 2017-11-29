All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    NBC's Matt Lauer Fired For 'Inappropriate Sexual Behaviour'

    The company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague.

    11/29/2017 07:31 EST | Updated 33 minutes ago
    • The Associated Press
    Mike Segar / Reuters
    NBC "Today" Show host Matt Lauer poses for photographers in New York City Nov. 15, 2016. His co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced at the top of the show that he had been fired.

    NEW YORK — NBC News says longtime "Today'' show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behaviour.''

    Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today'' show.

    Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace'' by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation'' of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

    Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.''

    The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

