Kim Kardashian might have popularized the trend to #BreakTheInternet, but she's not the only one to have gained massive amounts of attention from a single social media post.

This year there were plenty of outstanding moments on social media, from pregnancy announcements to celebrity feuds and even nude photos. Here we've rounded up the top 10 posts that sparked the most buzz this year.

1. Beyoncé's twin pregnancy announcement

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

All hail Queen Bey! The "Formation" singer surprised the world with this pregnancy announcement back in February. The breaking news became so buzzworthy that it racked up 8 million likes in less than 24 hours, completely surpassing Selena Gomez's Coca-Cola Instagram ad, which had a record 6.3 million likes at the time.

Bey's pregnancy reveal is now the most-liked Instagram photo of 2017 (and ever) with 11.1 million likes, and it's not hard to see why. No one was expecting the then 35-year-old to suddenly announce she was pregnant — and with twins, no less!

The newborns, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in June, but didn't make their Instagram debut until one month later when Beyoncé shared their first photo in similar iconic fashion — posing in front of an arch of flowers. That photo now has a whopping 10.2 million likes.

2. Barack Obama's Charlottesville tweet

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Former U.S. President Barack Obama knows how to make an impact, and he did just that with a simple tweet following the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Va. back in August.

Considering the violence that left one dead and many others injured was due to a white supremacist rally, Obama's tweet, which quoted Nelson Mandala, really hit home.

The post is now the most-liked tweet of all time, with more than 4.5 million likes. Ariana Grande's Twitter reaction to the Manchester bombing in May previously held the record, with more than 2.6 million likes.

3. Nicki Minaj's Paper magazine cover

(WARNING: PHOTO NSFW)

BTW, this is our new cover. #BreakTheInternet cc @NickiMinaj A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Do we even need to describe why this cover made the list? Considering the wild reactions and countless re-creations Nicki's Paper magazine cover inspired, it's safe to say she outdid Kim's original #BreakTheInternet attempt, which featured the reality star's famous derriere in all its glory.

4. Ariana Grande's Manchester bombing tribute

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

In May, 22 people were killed and 116 were injured after a suicide bombing took place at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert. The singer was not injured and reportedly "blamed herself" following the incident.

As a result, many fans left Grande words of support. "It could have been any artist," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a wicked world sometimes. It's not you."

Weeks later, the 24-year-old pop star shared the video above with her fans to thank them. "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could... And for wiping my tears away."

The Instagram video has more than 1.1 million likes and 3.2 million views.

5. Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover

If there's one magazine cover that rivaled Nicki Minaj's Paper mag edition for the title of most buzzworthy of 2017, it's People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, featuring Blake Shelton. This year, the country singer and "The Voice" coach joined the likes of Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth, who all claimed the title of "Sexiest Man Alive" in previous years.

Awkwardly, the buzz over the cover was not particularly positive, as many people took to social media to question why Shelton was chosen over more obvious candidates, such as Idris Elba, who's having a great year in films, or former "Game of Thrones" star Jason Momoa, who has long been admired for his good looks.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo's birth announcement

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed a daughter in early November and shared a sweet photo of his family on Instagram, which appears to have been taken just moments after his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth. The image now holds the title for second most-liked Instagram photo of 2017, with 11 million likes!

Baby girl Alana Martina is the first child for the couple, but the fourth for the Real Madrid player. Ronaldo also has a seven-year-old son named Cristiano Jr. and infant twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born via surrogate in June.

7. Taylor Swift's new album announcement

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Social media tends to amplify celebrity feuds tenfold as people try to figure out the significance (and shade) behind every post. Case in point: Taylor Swift's "Reputation" album release announcement.

In August, the 27-year-old completely wiped all her social media accounts before revealing cryptic snake imagery and announcing her new music. Naturally, this created a frenzy among fans trying to figure out what this could possibly mean.

Turns out, Swift was just owning her new "bad girl" reputation for being a snake, which was an image used to describe her following controversies with ex Calvin Harris, as well as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The singer only further created buzz with the release of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video in September, which appeared to be a response to haters. The video became the most-viewed video on YouTube in a 24-hour period, with a whopping 39 million views.

8. Emilia Clarke's video of Kit Harington as Jon Snow

This might seem like an odd pick to put on a list of "break the internet" moments, but believe it or not, it was actually one of the top 10 most-liked Instagram videos of 2017!

The hilarious clip, shared by "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke, shows good ol' Jon Snow (Kit Harington) pretending to be a dragon. The video currently has 3 million likes and 17.6 million views.

"Game of Thrones" was one of the most buzzed about TV shows this year, according to Instagram. The social media platform determined this based on the global number of Instagram mentions the show was tagged in. Considering the HBO series only has one more season to go, this makes perfect sense.

9. Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Between releasing new music, debuting her Netflix-produced TV show "13 Reasons Why," and briefly dating The Weeknd, Selena Gomez has had a busy year. Which is why fans were confused when the singer chose to lay low during the summer, instead of promote her work.

However, it turns out the 25-year-old underwent a kidney transplant due to her battle with lupus and was taking time to recover. The "Wolves" singer shared this news on Instagram in September, revealing that it was her good friend Francia Raisa who donated a kidney to her.

Gomez's Instagram post is now the third most-liked Instagram photo of 2017 with more than 10.3 million likes. And with more than 130 million followers, the singer holds the title of most followed celebrity on the social media platform.

10. Kim Kardashian's blackface controversy

You didn't think we could get through this list without Kim, did you? While the reality star had plenty of viral moments from announcing her third baby via surrogate to posing in nothing but glitter, it was her promo photo for her KKW Beauty contour kit that sparked the most controversy.

After sharing the image on Twitter in June, Kardashian was accused of blackface. In an interview with The New York Times shortly after, the 36-year-old addressed the allegations.

"I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off," she said. "But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it."