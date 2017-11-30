Letter To Santa Reveals Prince George Only Wants One Thing For Christmas

When it comes to writing letters to Santa, kids have no trouble listing off a number of toys they can't wait to receive on Christmas morning. But for Prince George, there's only one thing he wants this year, and it's a rather humble choice.

The Duke of Cambridge hands Prince George's Christmas wish list to Santa Claus.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge personally delivered the four-year-old's handwritten letter to old Saint Nick. The 35-year-old prince bumped into the big guy while visiting a Christmas market in Helsinki on his two-day official visit to Finland.

"I've seen you and I had to give you this letter," Prince William told Santa Claus.

Santa Claus reads Prince George's letter.

In the note was just one request: a police car. George also circled that he had been "nice" this year, and his father confirmed to Santa that this was true.

Considering Prince William is a car enthusiast, it's not surprising his son loves cars too. In fact, when George was a toddler, his favourite toy was a ride-on firetruck.

"It's very popular with his little pals," a family friend told People magazine in 2015. "When he has a tea party or something like that, the fire engine is a real draw."

Princess Charlotte and Prince George look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2017.

Besides toy cars, George is also "very into Lego." William revealed this tidbit about his son after seeing a life-sized sports car made out of bricks during a visit to McLaren Automotive's headquarters in Woking, England in September.

Sounds like George is just a regular kid, which shouldn't come as a surprise either. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Cambrige have always stressed that they want their children to have normal lives.

The fact that the royal couple banned iPads from their home proves this. "[iPads are] very much seen as Mummy and Daddy's toys, not for children," an insider told Us Weekly. "As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination."

Another source added, "They're very much a normal family."

