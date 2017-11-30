Quebec City Was Ranked One Of The Best Christmas Destinations In The World

Winter day in the Petit Champlain neighborhood in Quebec City.

As the famed Christmas carol goes: sleigh bells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening. A beautiful sight, we're happy tonight, walking in a wintry Quebec City.

Well, close enough, considering that Quebec City was just ranked one of the 15 best places in the world to have a Christmas vacation.

The ranking, put together by CNN Travel, put Quebec City at No. 8, just ahead of Reykjavik, Iceland, and just behind Honolulu, Hawaii.

"A haven for environmentally friendly, outdoor enthusiasts, Quebec bustles with winter activity, offering holiday programs for all tastes," CNN Travel said in the article, which pointed to Old Quebec's picturesque Christmas Village, its exposition of nativity scenes from around the world, and its traditional German Christmas Market among the city's highlights.

"Sausage and roast chestnut lovers can browse the wares at the German Christmas market," CNN Travel wrote.

Yeah, that all sounds pretty amazing, actually.

This isn't the first time Quebec City has been recognized for rocking the holidays. In 2016, it was voted North America's best winter wonderland by USA Today.

"The combo of history, lights, snow and great shopping easily explain why," USA Today wrote.

If you need more proof, one need only check out Instragram, where photos of Quebec City looking like a scene out of a snow globe abound.

Winter Vibes in Quebec, Canada 🇨🇦⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Does it snow where you're from?⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 📷 : @manucoveney ⠀⠀ A post shared by Traveling The World 🌎 (@travelnature4you) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Avez-vous déjà visité Québec en hiver? // Have you ever visited Québec City in winter? ❄️☃️💞 Follow @Regrann from @quebecregion - 📸@manucoveney A post shared by Quebec 👥 Sights Action🍷🍷 (@1minutequebec) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Malta was the top pick in CNN Travel's list, where nativity scenes are an integral part of the Mediterranean archipelago's festivities. New York City came in at No. 2, followed by Bath, England, and Barcelona, Spain.

For the full list, check out CNN Travel's ranking.

