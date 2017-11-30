All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Trudeau Chooses New Federal Commissioners For Lobbying, Official Languages

    He's nominated new commissioners for lobbying and official languages.

    11/30/2017 12:43 EST | Updated 5 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Adrian Wyld/CP
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way up a flight of stairs to his office on Parliament Hill on June 16, 2017.

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated an official languages commissioner as well as a lobbying commissioner.

    Trudeau's choice for the languages job is Raymond Theberge, who has been president and vice-chancellor of Universite de Moncton since 2012.

    The Franco-Manitoban's name began circulating last week as the likely successor to Graham Fraser.

    Madeleine Meilleur withdrew her candidacy earlier this year following accusations from the opposition she was too closely linked to the governing Liberals.

    House, Senate must approve nominations


    For the lobbying position, Trudeau has gone for Nancy Belanger, who currently has a high-ranking position at the Office of the Information Commissioner of Canada.

    The Prime Minister's Office says Belanger's legal career with the federal public service spans more than two decades.

    Both nominations must be approved by the House of Commons and the Senate.

    MORE:Justicejustin trudeau lobbying commissionerjustin trudeau official languages commissionerjustin trudeau watchdogsMadeleine Meilleurnancy belangerNationalnewsPoliticsraymond theberge