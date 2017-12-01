All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Lucky Mobile Will Be Bell's New Discount Wireless Brand

    Launches Dec. 4 in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.

    12/01/2017 10:29 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Bell

    MONTREAL — Bell is launching a new discount pre-paid wireless brand, Lucky Mobile.

    The service will initially be available in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia starting Dec. 4.

    Lucky Mobile will offer service in 17 zones covering most major cities including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and surrounding areas as well as province-wide and Canada-wide options.

    Watch: Virgin Mobile ranks highest, Rogers lowest in customer care

    Plans will include voice calling and texting as well as other services, while mobile data options will also be available at 3G-equivalent access speeds.

    The company says Lucky Mobile will also introduce an app that enables talk and text over Wi-Fi next year.

    Bell is owned by BCE Inc.

