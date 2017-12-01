Michael Flynn is scheduled to appear in federal court in D.C. at 10:30 a.m., where he's expected to plead guilty to one count of making a false statement to FBI agents.

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump's former national security adviser has been charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government, an extraordinary development in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a criminal information filing from Mueller's team, the government alleges that Flynn "willfully and knowingly made materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements" in an interview with FBI agents on Jan. 24. It alleges he falsely told the FBI that he did not ask the Russian ambassador to refrain from retaliating to sanctions the Obama administration imposed on Russia in late December. Flynn also allegedly lied about asking the Russian ambassador on Dec. 22 to delay or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution.

The New York Times reported in late November that Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, was no longer sharing information with Trump's legal team, further raising the possibility that Flynn may be cooperating with Mueller's probe. Kelner later met with the investigators, according to ABC News.

Flynn's indictment follows Mueller's team charging Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former aide Rick Gates with 12 counts, including allegations of conspiracy against the U.S. and money laundering. Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled to face a federal trial in May.

In October, the investigators also reached a plea agreement with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who lied to the FBI about being offered "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Papadopoulos also reportedly suggested a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

But those indictments involved only Trump campaign officials. Flynn is the first former administration official to be charged, making it more difficult for the White House to distance the president from Mueller's probe.

