    • LIVING

    Unique Christmas Gifts For All The Special People In Your Life

    They'll appreciate these one-of-a-kind ideas.

    12/01/2017 16:32 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The key to being a good gift giver is coming up with unique ideas. But while it can feel overwhelming to try and think of individual presents for each person on your list, it doesn't have to be.

    Getty Images

    Combining two of someone's interests can make for a brilliant equation when trying to shop for personalized gifts. Does your best friend love Bill Murray and home décor? Then a throw pillow with the actor's face on it will do just the trick. You might think it's cheesy, but they'll think it's epic!

    Below are 25 unique Christmas gifts to inspire your shopping this holiday season. Every person on your list is sure to appreciate these thoughtful, one-of-a-kind ideas.

    1. Bill Murray throw pillow


    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $23.99

    2. Calligraphy starter kit


    Anthropologie

    Where to get it: Anthropologie, $30

    3. Book clutch


    @nastia_iurko with Vogue clutch

    A post shared by book clutches (@book.vosk) on

    Where to get it: Etsy, $140.11

    4. Star Wars Stormtrooper slippers


    Amazon

    Where to get it: Amazon, $28.94

    5. Rick and Morty: Anatomy Park board game


    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99

    6. Coffee tarot travel mug


    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $19.99

    7. Namastay In Bed sweatshirt


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $50.54

    8. The Hobbit special edition


    The Folio Society

    Where to get it: The Folio Society, $62.95

    9. Kendrick Lamar iPhone case


    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $28.79

    10. All-star dog calendar


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $15.75

    11. Mickey Mouse toaster


    Amazon

    Where to get it: Amazon, $76.70

    12. Scratch map


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66

    13. Bulbasaur planter


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $38.09+

    14. Frida Kahlo tote bag


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $23.64+

    15. Old school shaving kit


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66

    16. Linkin Park vinyl wall clock


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $45.96

    17. Hatching dragon candle


    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $35.99

    18. Tuna Cardio art print


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $11.30

    19. Game Boy coffee canister


    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99

    20. Gilmore Girls mug


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $19.88

    21. Mulan art print


    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $15.99

    22. Geometric quartz crystal necklace


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $20+

    23. Panda LED aroma diffuser


    Amazon

    Where to get it: Amazon, $23.99

    24. The Little Prince enamel pin set


    Out of Print

    Where to get it: Out of Print, $18

    25. Penguin tea infuser


    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $28.90

