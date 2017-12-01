The key to being a good gift giver is coming up with unique ideas. But while it can feel overwhelming to try and think of individual presents for each person on your list, it doesn't have to be.
Combining two of someone's interests can make for a brilliant equation when trying to shop for personalized gifts. Does your best friend love Bill Murray and home décor? Then a throw pillow with the actor's face on it will do just the trick. You might think it's cheesy, but they'll think it's epic!
Below are 25 unique Christmas gifts to inspire your shopping this holiday season. Every person on your list is sure to appreciate these thoughtful, one-of-a-kind ideas.
1. Bill Murray throw pillow
Where to get it: Society 6, $23.99
2. Calligraphy starter kit
Where to get it: Anthropologie, $30
3. Book clutch
Where to get it: Etsy, $140.11
4. Star Wars Stormtrooper slippers
Where to get it: Amazon, $28.94
5. Rick and Morty: Anatomy Park board game
Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99
6. Coffee tarot travel mug
Where to get it: Society 6, $19.99
7. Namastay In Bed sweatshirt
Where to get it: Etsy, $50.54
8. The Hobbit special edition
Where to get it: The Folio Society, $62.95
9. Kendrick Lamar iPhone case
Where to get it: Society 6, $28.79
10. All-star dog calendar
Where to get it: Etsy, $15.75
11. Mickey Mouse toaster
Where to get it: Amazon, $76.70
12. Scratch map
Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66
13. Bulbasaur planter
Where to get it: Etsy, $38.09+
14. Frida Kahlo tote bag
Where to get it: Etsy, $23.64+
15. Old school shaving kit
Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66
16. Linkin Park vinyl wall clock
Where to get it: Etsy, $45.96
17. Hatching dragon candle
Where to get it: Think Geek, $35.99
18. Tuna Cardio art print
Where to get it: Etsy, $11.30
19. Game Boy coffee canister
Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99
20. Gilmore Girls mug
Where to get it: Etsy, $19.88
21. Mulan art print
Where to get it: Society 6, $15.99
22. Geometric quartz crystal necklace
Where to get it: Etsy, $20+
23. Panda LED aroma diffuser
Where to get it: Amazon, $23.99
24. The Little Prince enamel pin set
Where to get it: Out of Print, $18
25. Penguin tea infuser
Where to get it: Etsy, $28.90
