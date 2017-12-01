The key to being a good gift giver is coming up with unique ideas. But while it can feel overwhelming to try and think of individual presents for each person on your list, it doesn't have to be.

Combining two of someone's interests can make for a brilliant equation when trying to shop for personalized gifts. Does your best friend love Bill Murray and home décor? Then a throw pillow with the actor's face on it will do just the trick. You might think it's cheesy, but they'll think it's epic!

Below are 25 unique Christmas gifts to inspire your shopping this holiday season. Every person on your list is sure to appreciate these thoughtful, one-of-a-kind ideas.

1. Bill Murray throw pillow

Where to get it: Society 6, $23.99

2. Calligraphy starter kit

Where to get it: Anthropologie, $30

3. Book clutch

@nastia_iurko with Vogue clutch A post shared by book clutches (@book.vosk) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Where to get it: Etsy, $140.11

4. Star Wars Stormtrooper slippers

Where to get it: Amazon, $28.94

5. Rick and Morty: Anatomy Park board game

Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99

6. Coffee tarot travel mug

Where to get it: Society 6, $19.99

7. Namastay In Bed sweatshirt

Where to get it: Etsy, $50.54

8. The Hobbit special edition

Where to get it: The Folio Society, $62.95

9. Kendrick Lamar iPhone case

Where to get it: Society 6, $28.79

10. All-star dog calendar

Where to get it: Etsy, $15.75

11. Mickey Mouse toaster

Where to get it: Amazon, $76.70

12. Scratch map

Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66

13. Bulbasaur planter

Where to get it: Etsy, $38.09+

14. Frida Kahlo tote bag

Where to get it: Etsy, $23.64+

15. Old school shaving kit

Where to get it: Etsy, $65.66

16. Linkin Park vinyl wall clock

Where to get it: Etsy, $45.96

17. Hatching dragon candle

Where to get it: Think Geek, $35.99

18. Tuna Cardio art print

Where to get it: Etsy, $11.30

19. Game Boy coffee canister

Where to get it: Think Geek, $29.99

20. Gilmore Girls mug

Where to get it: Etsy, $19.88

21. Mulan art print

Where to get it: Society 6, $15.99

22. Geometric quartz crystal necklace

Where to get it: Etsy, $20+

23. Panda LED aroma diffuser

Where to get it: Amazon, $23.99

24. The Little Prince enamel pin set

Where to get it: Out of Print, $18

25. Penguin tea infuser

Where to get it: Etsy, $28.90

