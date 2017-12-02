Elle Mills came out in an emotional YouTube video.

Ottawa YouTuber Elle Mills doesn't seem to do anything without throwing herself into it completely and in truly spectacular fashion. This is, after all, the girl who let her friends give her a random tattoo without first seeing the design.

So why would her coming out video be any different?

Mills is following in the footsteps of many other vloggers, internet personalities and celebrities who have taken to the platform to share a multitude of emotional, funny and sometimes just plain quirky coming out stories.

British Olympian Tom Daley and Australian singer Troye Sivan are just two of the big names who have used the platform for this purpose.

But 19-year-old Mills' video is a particularly emotional ride.

She begins by explaining that she gets a lot of questions about her sexuality on her channel, and that she's always repressed the fact that she likes girls along with boys.

Mills, who has nearly 700,000 subscribers, also shares that the first person she ever came out to was fellow YouTuber Dion York, who she met in Toronto and came out to after knowing him for under an hour.

She goes on to tell some of her friends, but not before making them draw who they think she has a crush on based on some simple characteristics including hazel eyes, tattoos and a good taste in music.

Mills asked her friends to draw her crush.

Though they all draw boys, they're excited when she shows them a photo of the girl she actually likes.

"You can't be gay, I'm gay," one of her friends jokes.

The video takes a deeply emotional turn, though, when Mills talks through tears about coming out to her family and how nervous she is about their reactions.

"I'm scared that my relationships with the people in my life right now are going to be different, people are going to look at me differently."

Mills became emotional when she spoke about coming out to her family.

With the help of her friends, Mills covers her house with rainbow-coloured wrapping paper and waits for her family.

When her mother and brother pull up to the house, they immediately hug Mills and tell her that they accept her.

"Hi, I'm Elle Mills, and I'm bisexual," she concludes the adorable video.

Reactions to the video have been overwhelmingly positive.

The was the cutest and the most amazing thing I've ever seen ❤️ I'm so proud of you — Natalia Soto (@_nataliasoto1) November 27, 2017

As someone who had a very traumatic coming out and tons of challenges because of my sexual orientation, it made me cry so hard to watch this. I am so happy for you. Welcome to the community love! 🏳️‍🌈 — Christina Crockett (@StinaWeeze) November 28, 2017

Mills acknowledged the positive comments on Twitter, and thanked her followers for their support.

thank you and you're welcome pic.twitter.com/EisRR3fjyn — Elle Mills (@millselle) November 28, 2017

Also on HuffPost: