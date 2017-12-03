Canadian Found Dead In Trinidad And Tobago Was Murdered: Reports

Trinidad media report that Vishnu Narine was robbed and killed after leaving his family home in San Fernando.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad And Tobago — A Canadian has been killed in Trinidad in what police are reportedly calling a homicide.

The Canadian government has confirmed the death, but officials say due to privacy laws they can provide few other details.

Canadian officials in Port of Spain are in touch with local authorities and consular services are being provided to the family of the person who was killed.

Trinidad media outlets have identified the man as Vishnu Narine.

Killed during a robbery

The Trinidad Guardian and the Trinidad Express report that police are treating the matter as a homicide.

The Guardian also reports that police believe the Canadian was robbed. It was Narine's last night in Trinidad.

The newspaper says the body was discovered on a gravel road at a site earmarked for construction.

The Trinidad Express is reporting the man was from Ontario and was on vacation.

The Express says police indicated the body bore marks of violence.

With a file from Emma Paling

