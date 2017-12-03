ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Abbotsford Islamic Centre says a nine-year-old Syrian refugee who was struck and killed by a bus on Friday was laid to rest on Saturday.

The girl, identified by the Abbotsford Islamic Centre as Hala Albarhoum, came to Abbotsford, B.C., with her family more than a year ago as a government-sponsored refugee, according to an online fundraising campaign set up by a family friend.

Fundraising for funeral

The GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $15,000 that it says will go towards the cost of the funeral and will help the family purchase a vehicle.

Several departments are investigating Albarhoum's death including the major crime unit and B.C. Commercial Vehicle Safety.

B.C. Transit president Manuel Achadinha said in a statement on Friday that he is "extremely saddened" to hear of the girl's death and the agency's thoughts are with her family, the driver and others who witnessed the event.

At that time of morning, it was still quite dark, as well as our weather conditions were very rainy, so there was some visibility issues. Sgt. Judy Bird

Sgt. Judy Bird of the Abbotsford police said it's too early to say how fast the bus was travelling.

"At that time of morning, it was still quite dark, as well as our weather conditions were very rainy, so there was some visibility issues. But at this time we are at the very preliminary stages of investigation."

