Top Democrat Says Trump May Have Obstructed Justice, Based On His Own Tweets

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Sunday that she believed there might be an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump based in part on the president's own tweets related to special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

"The Judiciary Committee has an investigation going as well, and it involves obstruction of justice, and I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice," Sen. Dianne Feinsteinsaid on "Meet the Press." Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government. Trump tweeted Saturday that he "had to fire" Flynn because of those false statements. But if Trump knew Flynn had lied, then, legal experts have said, his reported attempt to shut down the FBI's investigation of Flynn could constitute obstruction of justice.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! December 2, 2017