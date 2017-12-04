If President Donald Trump knew for months that Michael Flynn lied to the FBI, is he guilty of obstructing justice? His lawyer doesn't think so.

John Dowd reportedly told The Washington Post this weekend that Trump likely knew about Flynn's erroneous reporting of his conversations with the Russians as early as January, months before he fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

But Dowd has shot down any speculation that his client obstructed justice, saying Trump is president and therefore above the law.

The "President cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer under [the Constitution's Article II] and has every right to express his view of any case," Dowd told Axios in an interview published Monday.

It's a claim reminiscent of one made in 1977, when President Richard Nixon said the presidents can essentially behave as they wish.

"Well, when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal," Nixon said at the time, in a TV interview with David Frost.

Trump raised questions on Saturday about the timeline of his knowledge, tweeting, "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies." Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI the day before.

The implication that Trump had known his former national security adviser had lied to the FBI set off alarm bells. The White House had previously said Flynn was fired over false statements he provided to Vice President Mike Pence.