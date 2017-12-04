Sherry Romanado speaks in the House of Commons on Dec. 4, 2017.

Liberal MP Sherry Romanado stunned the House of Commons Monday by saying Conservative MP James Bezan made inappropriate comments to her last spring that were "sexual in nature."

Romanado made the accusation after rising on a point of order at the conclusion of question period.

"In May, the member from Selkirk—Interlake—Eastman publicly made inappropriate, humiliating and unwanted comments to me that were sexual in nature," the Quebec MP said. "These comments have caused me great stress and have negatively affected my work environment."

Bezan did not respond to Romanado's comments. Earlier, however, he rose in the House to offer an apology.

"Earlier this year I made an inappropriate and insensitive comment in the presence of the member for Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne," he said.

"I have nothing but the greatest respect for this member, for this institution, and I sincerely apologize."

Bezan later released a statement saying he made the remark at an event at Ottawa City Hall on May 2 while posing for a photo with a Liberal MP and another person.

My statement clarifying remarks made earlier today in the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/9HosFFd2it — James Bezan (@jamesbezan) December 4, 2017

"While standing for the picture I made an inappropriate and flippant comment by saying, 'this isn't my idea of a threesome,' which was intended as a partisan comment about being in a photo with a Liberal member of caucus," Bezan said in the statement.

"I realized that this comment was inappropriate and attempted to apologize the following day but was not afforded that opportunity."

On May 10, Bezan said in the release, he learned the chief human resources officer received a formal complaint from the MP. Bezan said he participated in human resources review, which did not recommend disciplinary action. He apologized both in writing and in person to the MP.

"I also completed sensitivity training offered by the House of Commons," he said.

Bezan is the Conservatives' defence critic and vice-chair of the standing committee on national defence. Romanado, who serves as parliamentary secretary to the minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence, also sits on the defence committee.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to both Romanado and Bezan for comment.

With files from The Canadian Press