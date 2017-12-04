ADVERTISEMENT

The world is rapidly changing, and with that change comes challenges and great opportunities —from global warming and natural disasters such as Hurricane Irma, to health crises such as Zika virus, to overdue changes in attitudes about reconciliation with Canada's Indigenous peoples.

More than ever, this means the next generation needs the tools to deal with our ever-evolving society. Fortunately, many programs offered by York University can help students attain leadership careers which will help them manage future global issues with confidence.

In fact, if students want to be the drivers of change there are numerous post-secondary programs helping shape the Canada of tomorrow. In partnership with York University, we list university degree programs that can lead to careers which will help build a better world.

Prepare to respond

The Disaster and Emergency Management program sounds like something out of a popular '90s flick, but it's definitely not fictional. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma this year alone have proved the necessity of experts who are able to manage response and humanitarian teams during major disasters. There are only a couple programs like this in Canada, such as one at York University.

Graduates of the York hands-on program are versed in the complexities of environmental work and take on wide-ranging roles such as directorships at environmental government programs, leadership in community planning or sustainability management.

Protecting the health of future generations

As our world becomes increasingly interconnected, the challenge of fighting infectious diseases such as Ebola, treating chronic illnesses such as diabetes, and helping communities emerge from poverty increases. We need to empower the leaders of tomorrow to ensure that they have the right knowledge and tools to address these issues.

Programs such as York University's Global Health degree, recognized as a "standout program" by Maclean's magazine, provide these tools. It prepares students for careers at international health organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, in health governance and global health policy, or as preparation for future studies in medicine, law or nursing. Students can also opt for a practicum with international partners in locales such as Costa Rica, London U.K., Jordan and Sri Lanka.

Preserving and embracing Indigenous history

An enormous part of Canada's history remains untold. Steps are now being taken by governments, businesses and workplaces to be more inclusive and to learn about Indigenous histories and cultural practices, and stop their erasure. While Indigenous, First Nation and Metis Studies are rooted in liberal arts, the career potential is enormous—proving to be a stepping stone into legal or advocacy work, business administration, and education.

Osgoode's Intensive Program in Aboriginal Lands, Resources & Governments is the perfect example of a field of study that looks to forge a better understanding of the legal issues relating to Indigenous peoples and Indigenous rights. The program was founded more than 20 years ago by students who challenged the school to improve soon-to-be lawyers' understanding of Indigenous issues.

Powering the Future

Energy conservation is key to saving costs on generating energy while being mindful of environmental well-being. Sustainable Energy courses in Environmental Studies at York University extend far beyond scientific approaches to renewable energy and conservation. They have a hand in public policy, development, management and more. Degrees in this area are increasingly important given the issues of climate change the world currently faces, and the growing desire to find innovative and green ways to generate energy.

These are just some programs offered at York University that will not only prepare future graduates to address the demands of the intricate world issues, but also to be leaders of tomorrow. Click here to explore more programs.