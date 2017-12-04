'SNL's' 'Welcome To Hell' Skit On Sexual Harassment Is The Anthem We Need

The women of "Saturday Night Live" hit back at the widespread news of sexual harassment allegations with a "Welcome to Hell" skit to remind us that none of these allegations ― as shocking as they may be ― is actually anything new.

"Hey there, boys, we know the last couple months have been insane," Cecily Strong says while referring to the reports of rape, harassment and other misconduct against high-profile men since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

"All of these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be, what's the word, habitual predators," Aidy Bryant adds. "And it's like, dang, is this the world now?"

That's when Strong breaks the news to anyone still living under a rock: "This been the damn world."