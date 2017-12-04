If you're wondering whether you really have to give your kid's teacher or daycare provider a gift during the holidays, here's a handy tip: yes.
This is the person who keeps your child alive/entertained/educated/wrangled all day, freeing you to work/sleep/clean/keep your younger babies alive while knowing that your child is in a safe, warm, and nurturing environment. Not only do teachers and daycare providers deserve gifts, but they deserve good ones.
That's where we come in. We scoured our favourite gift guides and online shops, dug deep into forums, polled Facebook, and asked some actual teachers IRL what makes a great Christmas gift.
First of all, here's what they don't want: mugs, lotions and bathing paraphernalia, baubles and knick knacks. Here's what they do want: gift cards, school supplies, gift cards, booze, gift cards, caffeine, personal gifts such as hand-written cards and ornaments, and did we mention gift cards?
With that in mind, here's a list to help you get a gift that one of the most important people in your child's life will actually like.
1. Chapters gift card
Costs: $25, $75, $100
Available at: Chapters/Indigo
2. Holiday tea wreath
Costs: $32
Available at: Davids Tea
3. Custom ProStamps
Costs: $27.45 and up
Available at: Staples
4. After school snack stemless wine glass
Costs: $15
Available at: Etsy
5. Starbucks gift card
Costs: $15, $25, $50, $100
Available at: Starbucks (in store or online)
6. Geo Stripe Reading Socks
Costs: $34.50
Available at: Indigo
7. Stonewall Kitchen cheese pairing set
Costs: $29.58
Available at: Well.ca
8. Thank you teacher mug
(Yes, we know. No mugs. But this one is so cute we had to make an exception).
Costs: $19.05
Available at: Etsy
9. UNICEF Canada schools essential bundle (35 sets)
Costs: $21
Available at: Unicef.ca
10. Ikea gift card
Costs: $25, $50, $75, $100, $200
Available at: Ikea
More gift ideas from HuffPost Canada:
11. Teacher's Highland Cream scotch whiskey
Costs: $26.25
Available at: LCBO
12. Head over feet pedicure gift basket
Costs: $19.50
Available at: Etsy
13. Heart of a Teacher: A Collection of Quotes and Inspirational Stories
Costs: $18.50
Available at: Indigo
14. S'mores teacher marshmallow Christmas ornament
Costs: $18.99
Available at: Walmart
15. Michaels gift card
Costs: $10, $25, $50, $100, $200
Available at: Michaels
16. Mr. Sketch scented colour markers
Costs: $10.67
Available at: Walmart
17. Prang soy crayons class pack
Costs: $32.99
Available at: Costco
18. Second Cup mini hot chocolate collection
Costs: $4.25 per bag
Available at: Second Cup
19. Well.ca holiday treat box
Costs: $50
Available at: Well.ca
20. LCBO (or any liquor store) gift card
Costs: any denomination over $25
Available at: LCBO
21. Reason you drink wine label
Costs: $6+ (plus a bottle of wine)
Available at: Etsy
22. Chocolate survival kit
Costs: $15
Available at: Purdys Chocolatier
23. Personalized notebook
Costs: Starting at $9.74 (plus shipping)
Available at: Vistaprint
24. Wine Time knit mittens
Costs: $29
Available at: Simons
25. Amazon gift card
Costs: Any amount
Available at: Amazon
