If you're wondering whether you really have to give your kid's teacher or daycare provider a gift during the holidays, here's a handy tip: yes.

This is the person who keeps your child alive/entertained/educated/wrangled all day, freeing you to work/sleep/clean/keep your younger babies alive while knowing that your child is in a safe, warm, and nurturing environment. Not only do teachers and daycare providers deserve gifts, but they deserve good ones.

That's where we come in. We scoured our favourite gift guides and online shops, dug deep into forums, polled Facebook, and asked some actual teachers IRL what makes a great Christmas gift.

First of all, here's what they don't want: mugs, lotions and bathing paraphernalia, baubles and knick knacks. Here's what they do want: gift cards, school supplies, gift cards, booze, gift cards, caffeine, personal gifts such as hand-written cards and ornaments, and did we mention gift cards?

With that in mind, here's a list to help you get a gift that one of the most important people in your child's life will actually like.

1. Chapters gift card

Costs: $25, $75, $100

Available at: Chapters/Indigo

2. Holiday tea wreath

Costs: $32

Available at: Davids Tea

3. Custom ProStamps

Costs: $27.45 and up

Available at: Staples

4. After school snack stemless wine glass

Costs: $15

Available at: Etsy

5. Starbucks gift card

Costs: $15, $25, $50, $100

Available at: Starbucks (in store or online)

6. Geo Stripe Reading Socks

Costs: $34.50

Available at: Indigo

7. Stonewall Kitchen cheese pairing set

Costs: $29.58

Available at: Well.ca

8. Thank you teacher mug

(Yes, we know. No mugs. But this one is so cute we had to make an exception).

Costs: $19.05

Available at: Etsy

9. UNICEF Canada schools essential bundle (35 sets)

Costs: $21

Available at: Unicef.ca

10. Ikea gift card

Costs: $25, $50, $75, $100, $200

Available at: Ikea

11. Teacher's Highland Cream scotch whiskey

Costs: $26.25

Available at: LCBO

12. Head over feet pedicure gift basket

Costs: $19.50

Available at: Etsy

13. Heart of a Teacher: A Collection of Quotes and Inspirational Stories

Costs: $18.50

Available at: Indigo

14. S'mores teacher marshmallow Christmas ornament

Costs: $18.99

Available at: Walmart

15. Michaels gift card

Costs: $10, $25, $50, $100, $200

Available at: Michaels

16. Mr. Sketch scented colour markers

Costs: $10.67

Available at: Walmart

17. Prang soy crayons class pack

Costs: $32.99

Available at: Costco

18. Second Cup mini hot chocolate collection

Costs: $4.25 per bag

Available at: Second Cup

19. Well.ca holiday treat box

Costs: $50

Available at: Well.ca

20. LCBO (or any liquor store) gift card

Costs: any denomination over $25

Available at: LCBO

21. Reason you drink wine label

Costs: $6+ (plus a bottle of wine)

Available at: Etsy

22. Chocolate survival kit

Costs: $15

Available at: Purdys Chocolatier

23. Personalized notebook

Costs: Starting at $9.74 (plus shipping)

Available at: Vistaprint

24. Wine Time knit mittens

Costs: $29

Available at: Simons

25. Amazon gift card

Costs: Any amount

Available at: Amazon

