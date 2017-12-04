All Sections
    25 Gift Ideas That Teachers And Daycare Providers Will Actually Like

    Step away from the mugs.

    12/05/2017 10:11 EST | Updated 2 hours ago
    yaruta via Getty Images

    If you're wondering whether you really have to give your kid's teacher or daycare provider a gift during the holidays, here's a handy tip: yes.

    This is the person who keeps your child alive/entertained/educated/wrangled all day, freeing you to work/sleep/clean/keep your younger babies alive while knowing that your child is in a safe, warm, and nurturing environment. Not only do teachers and daycare providers deserve gifts, but they deserve good ones.

    That's where we come in. We scoured our favourite gift guides and online shops, dug deep into forums, polled Facebook, and asked some actual teachers IRL what makes a great Christmas gift.

    First of all, here's what they don't want: mugs, lotions and bathing paraphernalia, baubles and knick knacks. Here's what they do want: gift cards, school supplies, gift cards, booze, gift cards, caffeine, personal gifts such as hand-written cards and ornaments, and did we mention gift cards?

    With that in mind, here's a list to help you get a gift that one of the most important people in your child's life will actually like.

    1. Chapters gift card

    Chapters/Indigo

    Costs: $25, $75, $100

    Available at: Chapters/Indigo

    2. Holiday tea wreath

    Davids Tea

    Costs: $32

    Available at: Davids Tea

    3. Custom ProStamps

    Staples

    Costs: $27.45 and up

    Available at: Staples

    4. After school snack stemless wine glass

    Etsy

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Etsy

    5. Starbucks gift card

    Starbucks

    Costs: $15, $25, $50, $100

    Available at: Starbucks (in store or online)

    6. Geo Stripe Reading Socks

    Indigo

    Costs: $34.50

    Available at: Indigo

    7. Stonewall Kitchen cheese pairing set

    Well.ca

    Costs: $29.58

    Available at: Well.ca

    8. Thank you teacher mug

    Etsy

    (Yes, we know. No mugs. But this one is so cute we had to make an exception).

    Costs: $19.05

    Available at: Etsy

    9. UNICEF Canada schools essential bundle (35 sets)

    Unicef.ca

    Costs: $21

    Available at: Unicef.ca

    10. Ikea gift card

    IKEA

    Costs: $25, $50, $75, $100, $200

    Available at: Ikea

    11. Teacher's Highland Cream scotch whiskey

    LCBO

    Costs: $26.25

    Available at: LCBO

    12. Head over feet pedicure gift basket

    Etsy

    Costs: $19.50

    Available at: Etsy

    13. Heart of a Teacher: A Collection of Quotes and Inspirational Stories

    Indigo

    Costs: $18.50

    Available at: Indigo

    14. S'mores teacher marshmallow Christmas ornament

    Walmart

    Costs: $18.99

    Available at: Walmart

    15. Michaels gift card

    Michaels

    Costs: $10, $25, $50, $100, $200

    Available at: Michaels

    16. Mr. Sketch scented colour markers

    Walmart

    Costs: $10.67

    Available at: Walmart

    17. Prang soy crayons class pack

    Costco

    Costs: $32.99

    Available at: Costco

    18. Second Cup mini hot chocolate collection

    Second Cup

    Costs: $4.25 per bag

    Available at: Second Cup

    19. Well.ca holiday treat box

    Well.ca

    Costs: $50

    Available at: Well.ca

    20. LCBO (or any liquor store) gift card

    LCBO

    Costs: any denomination over $25

    Available at: LCBO

    21. Reason you drink wine label

    Etsy

    Costs: $6+ (plus a bottle of wine)

    Available at: Etsy

    22. Chocolate survival kit

    Costs: $15

    Available at: Purdys Chocolatier

    23. Personalized notebook

    Vistaprint

    Costs: Starting at $9.74 (plus shipping)

    Available at: Vistaprint

    24. Wine Time knit mittens

    Simons

    Costs: $29

    Available at: Simons

    25. Amazon gift card

    Amazon

    Costs: Any amount

    Available at: Amazon

