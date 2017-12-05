Christmas is probably the most magical through the eyes of a toddler who is discovering Santa, decorations, and the general spirit of the season for the very first time. And, of course, there's the promise of toys on the big day!

But one thing that sets toddlers apart from the older kids on your list is that they can't really articulate what they want Santa to bring. That's why we've taken the guesswork out of what to put under the tree this Christmas by rounding up the coolest and most exciting toddler toys of 2017.

1. Mega Bloks First Builders Scooping Wagon

Santa's elves knew what they were doing when they designed this one! This genius wagon makes cleaning up part of the fun. Once your little one is finished playing with the included blocks, they can simply roll the wagon over the floor and watch the bricks be swept into the see-through compartment.

Where to get it: Well.ca, $39.98

2. Ride Along Mouse

HomeSense

Help your tot build their gross motor skills with a ride-on toy this holiday season. They'll love scooting around the house on this cute-as-can-be wooden mouse and you'll love that this toy has sustainable, streamlined good looks.

Where to get it: HomeSense, $59.99

3. MULA Crane

This working wooden crane with magnetic blocks is a holiday gift your little builder is sure to love! They can move the blocks around with the crane or pull the truck using the pull-string at the front for hours of construction fun.

Where to get it: Ikea, $19.99

4. Uncle Goose Classic ABC Blocks

These blocks are one of our top favourite gifts for the smallest people on your list. The North American-made blocks are cut from sustainable basswood and feature a muted colour palette printed with non-toxic ink. But the best part is that they are available in a huge variety of languages and characters, including Hebrew, Korean, and Hindi, to name just a few. (Language sets are $54.99).

Where to get it: West Coast Kids, $49.99

5. Magic Tracks Original Glow in the Dark Set

The trendiest toy of 2017, Magic Tracks are click-together tracks made using a special serpentine technology that lets kids move the track or position it across any terrain while the cars are moving on it. The demo video is so mesmerizing that we want some for ourselves!

Where to get it: Showcase, $39.99

6. Sadie the Fox handmade doll

We absolutely love this toy. Cuddle + Kind is a proudly Canadian company with the aim of feeding hungry children in need. Each ethically produced, fair-trade doll is made by artisans in Peru from the finest natural cotton yarn. By purchasing one, you will give 10 meals to a child in need through one of the company's Giving Partners (in Canada, they work with the Breakfast Club of Canada). We're partial to Sadie the fox because of her super cute ear-flap hat.

Where to get it: Cuddle + Kind, $59+

7. Boon Pipes Bath Toy

Wrap up these fun and colourful pipes for a gift that'll make a real splash! The leaky pipes suction to the bathtub wall and can be connected in a circuit or used separately for lots of bath time fun.

Where to get it: Bed Bath and Beyond, $16.99

8. Bruder Toys Roadmax Garbage Truck

The Roadmax line from Bruder sees the favourite German brand's classic cars and trucks made sturdier for smaller kids. We know a few truck-loving toddlers who would get a kick out of the garbage can's opening lid and the lever-operated tilt mechanism on this colourful truck.

Where to get it: Well.ca, $44.98

9. Fisher-Price Tape Recorder

You might remember this microphone and cassette player from your own childhood! While the contemporary version no longer plays actual cassettes, your little one can still record their voice and sing along to the built-in music through the microphone!

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $44.95

10. LeapFrog Count Along Register

Perfect for the tot who loves to role-play, the Count Along Register sings and counts while allowing your little one to "shop" just like you do with 20 included grocery items, coins, and a swipeable card!

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $26.99

11. Valtech Magna-Tiles

Mastermind Toys

These magnetic tiles are an investment, but one that will pay off considering we recently observed a nine-year-old, six-year-old, and two-year-old actively engaged in building a construction together. The rainbow colours and frustration-free building make them a great gift for that special toddler in your life.

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $159

12. Cabbage Patch Kids Tiny Newborn Splash n' Fun

Amazon

We love this gift idea because we remember how magical receiving our own Cabbage Patch Doll was as a kid! The new line of Tiny Newborn dolls is sized down specifically for smaller arms, and is sure to be among your little mommy or daddy's favourite Christmas gifts.

Where to get it: Amazon, $58.47

13. Robin's Medical Rescue

This fun set is perfect for the toddler who notices every ambulance that goes by! A button on the dash opens the rear doors and one on the side releases the wheelchair. The set comes with the ambulance, figures, and accessories.

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $54.99

14. Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Heroes

This set of famous DC superhero action figures fits easily into small hands and they feature big feet so they can stand up easily. Put this along with the Super Villains' set under the tree for a Christmas morning showdown.

Where to get it: Walmart, $29.99

15. Press Here Game

We love adding games in the mix at Christmas because they are a great family activity. A spin-off of Hervé Tullet's innovative book, the Press Here Game can be enjoyed by toddlers and older kids alike.

Where to get it: Amazon, $24.99

16. Janod Green Market

Your tot will love to reenacting your trips to the grocery store with this sweet set by Janod. It comes with a cash register, scale, chalkboard sign, food boxes, and a selection of play fruits and veggies.

Where to get it: West Coast Kids, $149

17. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

This is the newest offering from Paw Patrol. The Sea Patroller is actually two vehicles in one because it transforms from a boat to a terrain vehicle. The extra features, such as a built-in crane with a cage and a helipad for Skye to land on, make for a toy they won't want to put down after opening.

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $89.99

18. Great Canadian Railway Train Table

This patriotic train table, made exclusively for Indigo by Hape, is a must-have in our books. Not only is it super cute, but your toddler will learn about our country while they move a three-piece train over the map of Canada, through the Rockies, past some Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the CN Tower, and more!

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $129.95

19. Lego Duplo Family House

Make sure your little one has some Lego Duplo under the tree because it not only helps develop fine motor skills, but it encourages independent play. It's also a great way to keep them entertained while you answer emails.

Where to get it: Mastermind Toys, $44.99

20. V-Tech Baby Amaze 3-in-1 Care & Learn Doll Stroller

This prize-winning toy is a highchair, stroller, and bassinet (for your baby's baby) all in one. As a stroller, it plays games and music for your little one to listen to. As a highchair, it talks about nutrition, and as a bassinet, it plays lullabies so that your tot is learning the whole time they're caring for their dolls.

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $54.99

21. Melissa & Doug Prepare and Serve Pasta

We can't get over how cute this play pasta set is! It comes with boxes of felt pasta shapes, including linguini, bow ties, penne, and ravioli. Adorably, your little one can even stuff the ravioli with their favourite filling — spinach, meat, or cheese!

Where to get it: Amazon, $38.99

22. Plan Toys Musical Band

Baby Naturopathics

Give your very own little drummer this miniature kit by Plan Toys that looks and sounds like real drums.

Where to get it: Baby Naturopathics, $65

23. DC Super Heroes Wonder Woman Cape

Forego the princess dress and wrap up this Wonder Woman cape instead. Your tot who likes to play dress-up will be delighted with their superpowers!

Where to get it: Toys R Us, $13.97

24. Moonlite iPhone Storybook Projector Gift Pack

Help make their bedtime story even more special with this cool gadget (and Kickstarter success!) that clips onto a smartphone and uses the flashlight to project HD images onto the wall. Parents can download the free companion app, which provides accompanying sound effects and access to text on their screens so they can read the story more easily while projecting. The gift pack also comes with four Little Golden Book classics, plus a bonus Sago Mini story reel.

Where to get it: Mindmaster Toys, $49.99

25. Tickle Me Elmo

Indigo

The '90s smash-hit toy is back for a new generation of "Sesame Street" fans to enjoy. Your toddler — and the whole family, for that matter — won't be able to keep from laughing along with Elmo as you tickle him!

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $44.95

