    • POLITICS

    Thalidomide Survivors Say Disability Minister Kent Hehr Belittled Them

    The survivors are calling on the federal government to honour a pledge to compensate them.

    12/05/2017 12:03 EST | Updated 46 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Chris Wattie / Reuters
    Members of a thalidomide survivor group say Kent Hehr degraded patients with his remarks.

    OTTAWA — Members of a thalidomide survivor group allege that patients were belittled in a face-to-face meeting with Kent Hehr, the federal minister for persons with disabilities.

    Fiona Sampson, a thalidomide survivor in the meeting, says Hehr degraded patients with his remarks.

    She says he apologized this fall after a letter was sent to the Prime Minister's Office.

    House of Commons pledged to provide 'full support' to victims


    The survivors are calling on the federal government to honour a pledge to compensate them with a lump sum payment of $250,000 and increased annual pensions.

    They say patients have received lump sum payments of $125,000 each, noting they are struggling to make ends meet due to the extent of their disabilities.

    In December 2014, the House of Commons passed a unanimous motion with a commitment to provide "full support' to Canadian thalidomide victims who were born with physical disabilities due to the effects of the drug during pregnancy.

    MORE:disability minister Kent HehrFiona SampsonHouse of CommonsKent hehrPoliticsthalidomidethalidomide survivors