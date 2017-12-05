The Weather Network Asks People To #WinterizeACelebrity, Twitter Delivers

Between shaming controversies and hateful backlash, the internet can be a pretty toxic place. But once in a while a brilliant new trend springs up, bringing out the best in people.
Enter: The Weather Network's #WinterizeACelebrity challenge.
On Monday, the Canadian broadcaster took to Twitter to announce their new game. "We'll start with a shout out to the incomparable Leonard Snowin' ❄️," they wrote.
Monday afternoon calls for a game of #WinterizeACelebrity weather fans! We'll start with a shout out to the incomparable Leonard Snowin' ❄️ pic.twitter.com/s9p3IqV2mf— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) December 4, 2017
Naturally, the tweet produced some major gems, proving what an amazing and creative place the internet can be.
Of course, some iconic Canucks got the puntastic treatment, including Drake, John Candy, and Ryan Gosling.
Flake #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/8tjlc9LoK3— Leanna Renay (@leannuh_renay) December 4, 2017
justin beibrrrrrrrrrrrrr— Jonathan Southern (@BillyOfDaHills) December 4, 2017
Ryan Frosting #WinterizeACelebrity #wouldmakeagoodcaketoo pic.twitter.com/53TSZE3czM— Tracey Orr (@ItsOnlyTracey) December 5, 2017
John Candy-Cane #winterizeacelebrity pic.twitter.com/kzfJJlDbyV— Cheryl Santa Maria (@chersantamaria) December 4, 2017
The Wintr ❄️ #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/6IEpFsQIRw— ً (@thugioso) December 4, 2017
A number of other famous folk were also "winterized" in the challenge, including big names like Dwayne Johnson, Madonna and, yes, even the Queen.
Chill Murray #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/uiigWsWU0y— Mitchell Hanks (@MittyHanx) December 4, 2017
Long John Hamm #WinterizeACelebrity— Luke, Adroit ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) December 4, 2017
Oprah Wintry #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ieGxbuk8Zz— Gretel Ghost (@Margare60119979) December 4, 2017
The Rock Salt #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/AB7u1LDkQs— CaseyAtTheBar 🍺 (@CaseyKimberly) December 4, 2017
Coldonna #WinterizeACelebrity pic.twitter.com/9FhDem2PJh— Andrew Goldman (@AndrewGoldman_I) December 4, 2017
#WinterizeACelebrity - Her Royal Minus ........ pic.twitter.com/ogq11CjaQD— Bluebell_369 (@Bluebell_369) December 4, 2017
The Weather Network's Twitter challenge was definitely one way to take Canadians' minds off the long winter ahead. Last month, the broadcaster's chief meteorologist Chris Scott revealed that we'll likely have a "stormy winter" this year.
"You might get two out of three months where you think, 'wow, that was a wild winter,' and then one month where the winter goes away," he explained. "But this will be a winter that's more on than off."
So brace yourselves, folks. Winter is coming.
