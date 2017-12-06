Female Democratic Senators Call On Al Franken To Step Down

WASHINGTON ― Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) officially lost the support of many of his colleagues Wednesday, when more than a dozen Democratic senators and the chairman of the Democratic National Committee called on him to step down amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including groping and kissing women without their consent. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who has been a leader on raising awareness about the epidemic of sexual misconduct, was the first to call on Franken to go. "I have been shocked and disappointed to learn over the last few weeks that a colleague I am fond of personally has engaged in behaviour towards women that is unacceptable," she said in a Facebook post. "I consider Senator Franken to be a friend and have enjoyed working with him in the Senate in our shared fight to help American families. But this moment of reckoning about our friends and colleagues who have been accused of sexual misconduct is necessary, and it is painful. We must not lose sight that this watershed moment is bigger than any one industry, any one party, or any one person." Moments later, several of Gillibrand's female colleagues also began calling for Franken's resignation.

Today, I am calling on my colleague Al Franken to step aside. I've struggled with this decision because he's been a good Senator and I consider him a friend. But that cannot excuse his behavior and his mistreatment of women. (thread) December 6, 2017

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

"I'm shocked and appalled by Sen. Franken's behaviour. It's clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time," Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said in a statement. "It's time for him to step aside."

I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 6, 2017

Fellow Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) notably did not join her colleagues in calling for Franken's resignation. "Senator Klobuchar personally spoke with Senator Franken this morning. As has been reported, he will be making an announcement tomorrow morning," her state director, Ben Hill, said in a statement. Male senators, including Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) ― the caucus' No. 2 member ― also followed suit. Seven women have now come forward with allegations that Franken sexually harassed them over the years. A tipping point for the Democratic senators was a story published Wednesday by Politico, in which a woman said Franken tried to forcibly kiss her after a taping of a radio show in 2006. Franken was not yet a senator, and he reportedly told the woman that it was his "right as an entertainer" to kiss her. For some Democrats, the comment was uncomfortably similar to what Donald Trump said on that famous "Access Hollywood" tape: "You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything." "There were new allegations today, and enough is enough," Gillibrand said Wednesday at a press conference on Capitol Hill. "We need draw a line in the sand."

