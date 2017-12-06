Easy Hanukkah Decorations Parents Can Let The Kids Make

Although Hanukkah is celebrated around the world by millions of people, you'll be hard pressed to find the same variety of decorations in the aisles that you'll see for Christmas.

Sure, a lot of Christmas-intended items can be repurposed, like fairy lights, snowflakes, and anything in blue, silver, or gold. But it's also nice to have items that are clearly for the Festival of Lights: ones with dreidels, menorahs, and the Star of David front and centre.

Fortunately, the existence of the internet means that DIY ideas for Hanukkah are just a few mouse clicks away. There are craft options out there for kids and adults alike, covering everything from wreaths and wall décor to menorahs and garlands.

We've rounded up some of the best DIY Hanukkah crafts here: these are accessible and easy-to-make crafts, whether they're for yourself or your kids, and they use materials you likely already have at home or can access easily and inexpensively.

Felt menorah

Pinterest

Children who are too small to light candles can still mark the days of Hanukkah with this large-size felt menorah, put together with a glue gun and stick-on velcro.

Learn how to make it here.

Dreidel wreath

Mini metallic dreidels make for a holiday-appropriate wreath, with the help of a styrofoam form and a glue gun. You could also use gold coins or Star of David decorations.

Learn how to make it here.

Stencilled wall hanging

This dreidel-shaped hanging, with a number for each of Hanukkah's eight nights, will look like something you bought in a store instead of the DIY creation it is.

Learn how to make it here.

Star of David "tin" ornaments

Inspired by Mexican tin stars, these Star of David hanging ornaments are made with disposable foil pans that can be purchased at the dollar store (or use repurposed take-out containers).

Learn how to make it here.

Dreidel tablecloth

Create a minimalist-but-holiday-appropriate tablecloth for Hanukkah with paint and a simple stamp pattern.

Learn how to make it here.

Felt wall hanging

Make a Hanukkah countdown calendar with felt and fill it with chocolate coins and small gifts — one for each day of the holiday. This is put together with a glue gun, which means no sewing is needed.

Learn how to make it here.

Pool noodle menorah

If you're feeling particularly crafty and have some basic woodworking skills, this clever menorah made of pool noodles and craft foam is a fun option for outdoor décor.

Learn how to make it here.

Drinking-straw garland

Put together colourful straws, thin cardboard, and some glue and you've got this easy-to-make garland in fun colours. This is a great one to make with kids, who can help you sort the straws and decide on patterns for your decorations.

Learn how to make it here.

Pom-pom garland

Fleece is inexpensive, and you may just have some lying around — either left over from a sewing project or from a garment that is no longer wearable. Turn that into a holiday garland with some scissors and a bit of time.

Learn how to make it here.

Dreidel artwork hangings

Not sure what to do with all of your child's masterpieces? Cut them into dreidel shapes and incorporate them into your holiday décor to give them second life.

Learn how to make it here.

Star of David wall décor

Fill up a big wall with a large-scale Star of David made with thin branches — either purchased or found outside — and some white fairy lights.

Learn how to make it here.

Dreidel snow globe

Have some dreidels left over from the wreath? Put them in a snow globe. It turns out that the trick to making the glitter fall more slowly is adding a small amount of glycerin to the water.

Learn how to make it here.

Gelt table runner

Add some sparkle to your table with this clever table runner, which looks like it's covered in Hanukkah gelt. Too bad they aren't real gold coins!

Learn how to make it here.

Found-object hanukkiahs

Here's a tip: standard nuts make perfect holders for Hanukkah candles, which means you can use them to make nearly anything into a menorah or hanukkiah. This one uses tiny bottles filled with beads and other small, decorative items, but all that limits you here is your imagination.

Learn how to make it here.

Origami dreidel

If you are good at following instructions and/or have some familiarity with origami, this dreidel — which actually spins — is a great craft for adults or older kids.

Learn how to make it here.

Hanukkah felt garland

Felt is a Hanukkah-décor all-star! Make festive garlands with felt and ribbon — you can make dreidel shapes, or spell out "Happy Hanukkah" with felt letters, or add your own creative twist.

Learn how to make it here.

Also on HuffPost: