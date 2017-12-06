All Sections
    • NEWS

    Manitoba RCMP Says Service Dog Hix Helped Save Frozen Kittens

    Trusting in his nose, Hix soon discovered two kittens in poor shape.

    12/06/2017 06:20 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Manitoba RCMP/Twitter

    WINNIPEG — Good boy!

    An RCMP service dog named Hix has earned a hero biscuit for helping save two frozen kittens in rural Manitoba.

    RCMP say Hix and his handler were exercising on a dirt road when the dog picked up a scent.

    Trusting in his nose Hix soon discovered the two kittens in poor shape.

    Mounties say the kittens have been given a warm place to sleep, food and water and will soon get a vet check.

    In the meantime, Hix is getting lots of online belly rubs.

    "Beautiful dog, Good job Hix, He's a very handsome hero and Great job Officer Hix," read some of the messages on Facebook Tuesday.

    "Now to make sure the kittens find a good home." (CTV Winnipeg)

