WINNIPEG — Good boy!

An RCMP service dog named Hix has earned a hero biscuit for helping save two frozen kittens in rural Manitoba.

RCMP say Hix and his handler were exercising on a dirt road when the dog picked up a scent.

Trusting in his nose Hix soon discovered the two kittens in poor shape.

Police Service Dog Hix was out for some exercise last night on a country dirt road, when his nose caught the track to a couple of near-frozen abandoned kittens. Both kitties were given a warm place to sleep, food & water and will be heading to the vet for a checkup. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/rTkE37D69L December 6, 2017

Mounties say the kittens have been given a warm place to sleep, food and water and will soon get a vet check.

In the meantime, Hix is getting lots of online belly rubs.

"Beautiful dog, Good job Hix, He's a very handsome hero and Great job Officer Hix," read some of the messages on Facebook Tuesday.

"Now to make sure the kittens find a good home." (CTV Winnipeg)

