WINNIPEG — Good boy!
An RCMP service dog named Hix has earned a hero biscuit for helping save two frozen kittens in rural Manitoba.
RCMP say Hix and his handler were exercising on a dirt road when the dog picked up a scent.
Trusting in his nose Hix soon discovered the two kittens in poor shape.
Police Service Dog Hix was out for some exercise last night on a country dirt road, when his nose caught the track to a couple of near-frozen abandoned kittens. Both kitties were given a warm place to sleep, food & water and will be heading to the vet for a checkup. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/rTkE37D69L— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 6, 2017
Mounties say the kittens have been given a warm place to sleep, food and water and will soon get a vet check.
In the meantime, Hix is getting lots of online belly rubs.
"Beautiful dog, Good job Hix, He's a very handsome hero and Great job Officer Hix," read some of the messages on Facebook Tuesday.
"Now to make sure the kittens find a good home." (CTV Winnipeg)
