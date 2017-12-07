RCMP in British Columbia are renewing their plea for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman.

Kristina Ward was first reported missing on Sept. 25, Langley police said in a press release. She was located two days later, only to be reported missing again on Sept. 29.

Ward is described as First Nations, 130 lbs. and five feet six inches tall. She has brown eyes, long curly dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a light t-shirt and black skirt or shorts.

Police said they are "very concerned" about her well being, especially because she needs medication which she probably doesn't have with her.

Ward was last seen on Sept. 27 in Surrey, some time between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m. Police released video of the sighting to media on Thursday.

Police ask anyone with even "the smallest piece of information" to call them at 604-532-3200.