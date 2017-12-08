All Sections
    • LIVING

    Appetizer Recipes To Kick Start Your Taste Buds This Holiday Season

    These ideas are sure to impress.

    12/08/2017 15:42 EST | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Appetizers set the stage for a big feast, so if you're hoping to impress your friends and family this holiday season, you're going to need some mouthwatering new dishes to kick things off.

    While charcuterie boards are always a winner (after all, who can resist some fine meats and cheeses?), we've rounded up 20 creative alternatives with festive flair. Containing cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and more, these holiday appetizer recipes are sure to kick start your guests' taste buds!

    1. Butternut squash hummus with feta and pomegranates


    Get the recipe: Love & Lemons

    2. Prosciutto and mozzarella skewers with a balsamic glaze


    Get the recipe: Casa de Crews

    3. Cranberry pecan brie bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out

    4. Sweet potato crostini


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Camille Styles

    5. Baked ricotta dip


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Crumby Kitchen

    6. Gruyere mushroom bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar

    7. Cranberry almond spinach salad


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

    8. Marinated mozzarella balls, artichokes and olives


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful

    9. Cranberry, pecan, goat cheese, sweet potato bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Recipe Runner

    10. Spinach dip breadsticks


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: It's Always Autumn

    11. Smoked salmon and herb cheese crostini


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Little Broken

    12. Puff pastry canapes


    Get the recipe: The Best of This Life

    13. Cucumber bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Yum Expert

    14. Parmesan-crusted crab cake bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Home is Where the Boat is

    15. Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Food Lovin' Family

    16. Cranberry cream cheese bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Pillsbury

    17. Caprese Christmas wreath


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Café Delites

    18. Guacamole bites


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: My Gluten-Free Kitchen

    19. Cranberry pecan mini goat cheese balls


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out

    20. Chicken, cranberry and brie tartlets


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling

