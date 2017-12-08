Appetizers set the stage for a big feast, so if you're hoping to impress your friends and family this holiday season, you're going to need some mouthwatering new dishes to kick things off.

While charcuterie boards are always a winner (after all, who can resist some fine meats and cheeses?), we've rounded up 20 creative alternatives with festive flair. Containing cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and more, these holiday appetizer recipes are sure to kick start your guests' taste buds!

1. Butternut squash hummus with feta and pomegranates

Get the recipe: Love & Lemons

2. Prosciutto and mozzarella skewers with a balsamic glaze

Get the recipe: Casa de Crews

3. Cranberry pecan brie bites

Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out

4. Sweet potato crostini

Get the recipe: Camille Styles

5. Baked ricotta dip

Get the recipe: The Crumby Kitchen

6. Gruyere mushroom bites

Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar

7. Cranberry almond spinach salad

Get the recipe: Cooking Classy

8. Marinated mozzarella balls, artichokes and olives

Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful

9. Cranberry, pecan, goat cheese, sweet potato bites

Get the recipe: Recipe Runner

10. Spinach dip breadsticks

Get the recipe: It's Always Autumn

11. Smoked salmon and herb cheese crostini

Get the recipe: Little Broken

12. Puff pastry canapes

Get the recipe: The Best of This Life

13. Cucumber bites

Get the recipe: Yum Expert

14. Parmesan-crusted crab cake bites

Get the recipe: Home is Where the Boat is

15. Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

Get the recipe: Food Lovin' Family

16. Cranberry cream cheese bites

Get the recipe: Pillsbury

17. Caprese Christmas wreath

Get the recipe: Café Delites

18. Guacamole bites

Get the recipe: My Gluten-Free Kitchen

19. Cranberry pecan mini goat cheese balls

Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out

20. Chicken, cranberry and brie tartlets

Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling

