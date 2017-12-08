Appetizers set the stage for a big feast, so if you're hoping to impress your friends and family this holiday season, you're going to need some mouthwatering new dishes to kick things off.
While charcuterie boards are always a winner (after all, who can resist some fine meats and cheeses?), we've rounded up 20 creative alternatives with festive flair. Containing cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and more, these holiday appetizer recipes are sure to kick start your guests' taste buds!
1. Butternut squash hummus with feta and pomegranates
Get the recipe: Love & Lemons
2. Prosciutto and mozzarella skewers with a balsamic glaze
Get the recipe: Casa de Crews
3. Cranberry pecan brie bites
Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out
4. Sweet potato crostini
Get the recipe: Camille Styles
5. Baked ricotta dip
Get the recipe: The Crumby Kitchen
6. Gruyere mushroom bites
Get the recipe: Little Spice Jar
7. Cranberry almond spinach salad
Get the recipe: Cooking Classy
8. Marinated mozzarella balls, artichokes and olives
Get the recipe: Wonky Wonderful
9. Cranberry, pecan, goat cheese, sweet potato bites
Get the recipe: Recipe Runner
10. Spinach dip breadsticks
Get the recipe: It's Always Autumn
11. Smoked salmon and herb cheese crostini
Get the recipe: Little Broken
12. Puff pastry canapes
Get the recipe: The Best of This Life
13. Cucumber bites
Get the recipe: Yum Expert
14. Parmesan-crusted crab cake bites
Get the recipe: Home is Where the Boat is
15. Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts
Get the recipe: Food Lovin' Family
16. Cranberry cream cheese bites
Get the recipe: Pillsbury
17. Caprese Christmas wreath
Get the recipe: Café Delites
18. Guacamole bites
Get the recipe: My Gluten-Free Kitchen
19. Cranberry pecan mini goat cheese balls
Get the recipe: Mom on Time Out
20. Chicken, cranberry and brie tartlets
Get the recipe: Lemon Tree Dwelling
