SOOKE, B.C. — Another human foot has been found on British Columbia's coastline, the latest in more than a dozen such grim discoveries over the past decade.

RCMP say a man was out for walk Thursday on the beach in Jordan River, about 30 kilometres northwest of Sooke on Vancouver Island, when his dog found the foot in a shoe with part of the leg attached.

Mounties say the man contacted the Sooke detachment, which attended the scene along with a coroner, and the body part was seized and the area searched.

The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service and spokesman Andy Watson says an early analysis suggests the remains are human.

Watson says the coroner will work to determine the identity of the deceased, how the person died and whether it was accidental, a suicide or homicide.

He says the foot is the 13th to wash up on B.C.'s coastline since 2007 and eight of the feet have been identified as belonging to six people, none of whom died by foul play.

