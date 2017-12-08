All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    B.C. Severed Feet: Dog Finds Human Foot While Exploring Vancouver Island Beach

    This is the 13th foot to wash up in B.C. since 2007.

    12/08/2017 18:19 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    stevecoleimages via Getty Images
    A Pointer mixed dog digging hole at beach searching for crabs.

    SOOKE, B.C. — Another human foot has been found on British Columbia's coastline, the latest in more than a dozen such grim discoveries over the past decade.

    RCMP say a man was out for walk Thursday on the beach in Jordan River, about 30 kilometres northwest of Sooke on Vancouver Island, when his dog found the foot in a shoe with part of the leg attached.

    Mounties say the man contacted the Sooke detachment, which attended the scene along with a coroner, and the body part was seized and the area searched.

    The investigation has been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service and spokesman Andy Watson says an early analysis suggests the remains are human.

    Watson says the coroner will work to determine the identity of the deceased, how the person died and whether it was accidental, a suicide or homicide.

    He says the foot is the 13th to wash up on B.C.'s coastline since 2007 and eight of the feet have been identified as belonging to six people, none of whom died by foul play.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:beachBritish Columbiafeet washing up on beachnewssevered feetSookeVancouver Island